‘Dora the Explorer’ has proven to be a hit for kids but will a teenage Dora do well? — Nickelodeon screengrab

LOS ANGELES, March 24 — The Dora the Explorer movie just got a trailer in case you’re curious

The movie, Dora and the Lost City of Gold sees Dora attempt to tackle that teenage adventure: high school.

Isabela Moner plays Dora and of course, since this version of Dora is aged up it won’t quite be the cutesy Nickelodeon Dora you’re used to. Just don’t expect her to be edgy either.

Think Indiana Jones if it was PG-13 and with a heroine with a pet monkey. Catch a glimpse in the trailer below.