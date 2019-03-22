Malaysian actor Ammar Alfian impresses Ben Affleck with ‘PASKAL: The Movie’ training (VIDEO)

Ammar Alfian at the ‘Triple Frontier’ interview in Singapore. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — The hardcore training endured by Ammar Alfian for his role in PASKAL: The Movie left a big impression on American actor Ben Affleck.

Ammar had met Affleck along with Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund in Singapore for a media event promoting their new film Triple Frontier.

It’s easy to see how PASKAL shares a lot in common with the Hollywood flick.

They are both Netflix’s latest starry offerings in the action thriller genre and depict stories involving the special forces and the strong sense of brotherhood that holds the men together on their missions.

Ammar told the Triple Frontier stars about the grueling training he and his co-stars had to go through in order to get into character.

“We had two months of training. Swim training, tactical training, and then it’s fight training as well. We had to stay in the camp for two months,” said Ammar.

“That’s like really being in the military. It’s like bootcamp, I mean it’s the same thing,” replied Affleck.

(Watch the Triple Frontier interview with Ammar Alfian here.)

The Malaysian actor went on to ask what the trio would do if the US$75 million (RM350 million) bounty featured in Triple Frontier fell into their hands.

Affleck said he would take it to the casino to “double it up” while Hunnam was more humble with his answers, saying he would share a portion of it with his family and donate some to charity before going on a spending spree.

It was a memorable experience for Ammar who described Affleck as his idol and one of the reasons he even decided to get into acting in the first place.

“It was my first time doing an interview. It was a bit nerve-wracking but it was exciting.

“The response was good and they gave me a few tips on acting. 10 minutes with them wasn’t enough,” said Ammar in an interview today at Sunway Pyramid. Ammar putting his muscles to work in the #PASKALChallenge. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

The 31-year-old recently took up the #PASKALChallenge which aims to test the public’s strength through a series of army workouts inspired by the film.

He was joined by PASKAL co-star Taufiq Hanafi at Sunway Pyramid where the challenge took place.

If you’d like to show off your military finesse as well, head on over to the Blue Concourse at Sunway Pyramid from 10am to 10pm on March 22 to March 24 and take part in the #PASKALChallenge.

You can also catch PASKAL: The Movie and Triple Frontier streaming now on Netflix.