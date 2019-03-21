TGV opens cutting edge cinema in i-City, freebies up for grabs (VIDEO)

The Family-Friendly Hall features several family loungers that comfortably fits a couple and two children. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — TGV Cinemas is set to open one of its largest and most advanced cinemas this Saturday to offer moviegoers an enhanced viewing experience at the newly-developed Central i-City Mall in Shah Alam.

“Spanning over 5,500 sq m, the nine-hall cinema boasts a capacity of over 1,600 seats and features immersive sound system, state-of-the-art screening technology, improved seating, in-cinema retail zone, two spacious lounges and an event space."

Its chief executive officer Yeoh Oon Lai said the new innovative concept marks a new beginning in redefining what a cinema should be as an entertainment and social gathering destination.

TGV Cinemas chief executive officer Yeoh Oon Lai talks about their latest cinema at the newly-developed Central i-City Mall in Shah Alam.

“Cinemas are no longer just about watching a movie, but an experience that is special enough to lure people away from their homes to the big screen,” he said.

“The goal is to give patrons the experience of affordable luxury at a price point that is within their reach, without compromising our levels of excellence.”

Among the newly-added features are high-speed Wi-Fi internet connection, mobile device charging stations and six fully-automatic self-service ticketing machines.

The cinema features six self-service ticketing machines.

To top it all off, the halls are furnished with premium seats that offer generous legroom and comfortable width.

Built to be a social meeting space for various groups of people, the cinema comprises six Deluxe halls, a Family-Friendly hall, Samsung LED hall and an IMAX.

Here’s what to expect from each hall category:

The children’s activity room features a large screen with scan-and-play technology to project children’s drawings.

Family-Friendly Hall

The idea of family day out at the movies just got a whole lot more exciting.

Designed with children in mind, the hall is adjoined to a Disney-themed playroom, with a large screen with scan-and-play technology from Australia that enables the children to project their drawings on the big screen.

There’s also a children-friendly restroom in the room to offer extra comfort to the children and their parents.

Inside the theatre hall, there will be a mix of family lounger (for a couple and two children), deluxe seats, colourful children seats and loungers situated just below the screen.

The IMAX hall features a gigantic 22m screen.

Samsung LED Hall

If image quality and clarity is top priority, the Samsung LED hall, equipped with the largest Samsung Onyx LED cinema screen in Southeast Asia, will bring you advanced visual quality and unparalleled vivid colours.

Featuring a 14m state-of-the-art cinema LED, the screen size is one of the only two in the world after Beijing.

Thanks to its high contrast and clearness, it illuminate details that would go unnoticed on typical screens.

The Deluxe hall features upgraded rocking and gliding seats.

IMAX

With a seating capacity of over 300, the stadium-like IMAX hall features a gigantic 22-meter screen that spans floor to ceiling.

The unique structure of the IMAX theatre is designed to bring the audience not only closer to the screen, but better positioned in relation to it.

The result is a full panoramic view that gives you the feeling you’re part of the action, especially if you are seated around the middle towards the back.

The theatre hall is also equipped with a superb digitally-tuned sound system to give the audience a real cinematic experience.

It also features plush seats and even a lounge for the movie-goers to wait in before the movie begins.

TGV offers free movie screenings, popcorn combo and movie premiums at its i-City Central multiplex from March 23 to 31. — Picture courtesy of TGV

Deluxe Hall

With a capacity of 160 seats, the Deluxe hall features upgraded rocking and gliding seats that are now wider and plusher to bump the patron’s experience a notch higher.

However, if you’re looking for a place to unwind with your friends and family, the cinema’s lounge or Chatime outlet offer array of beverages, snacks and meals.

There’s also the Royal Selangor pewter shop that only offers movie-related collections including, Star Wars, Iron Man, Marvel, Batman and Captain America.

Ticket rates starts from RM16 with premium options at around RM20.

In conjunction with the opening of its newest multiplex, TGV is offering free movie screenings, popcorn combo and movie premiums on a first-come first-served basis from Saturday until March 31.

Customers can also redeem free movie premiums by uploading and showing photos of themselves at the new location with the hashtags #TGVCiC and #TGVCinemas, to the staff at any of the TGV counters.

Surf over to TGV’s website for more information.