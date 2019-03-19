Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield to star in 'The Photograph' movie

Issa Rae created and starred in HBO’s ‘Insecure.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield have been picked to star in Universal’s upcoming movie, The Photograph. The production team is yet to reveal the exact roles the two stars will play.

Two stars of the small screen are now set to be united on the big screen. Issa Rae, creator and star of the HBO comedy Insecure, has landed a new movie role. According to US entertainment media, the actress has been picked to star in Universal’s forthcoming romantic drama, The Photograph. She will reportedly be joined by LaKeith Stanfield, who played Darius in the Atlanta TV series, created by and starring Donald Glover.

Plot details are still sparse, but the film will apparently focus on intertwining love stories in the past and present. Canadian director, Stella Meghie, will helm the production, having previously worked with Issa Rae when directing season three’s episode four of Insecure. The director will also executive produce alongside the lead actress herself. It’s not yet clear when the project will start filming or when it might be released.

Following the success of Insecure, which launched in 2016 on HBO, Issa Rae has embarked on various movie roles. She is now set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy, The Lovebirds, alongside Kumail Nanjiani. And, after a recent role in The Hate U Give, Issa Rae returns to the big screen in the comedy, Little, out April 12 in the US.

Like his co-star, LaKeith Stanfield has been busy since last year’s second season of Atlanta. The actor starred in the critically acclaimed 2018 movie, Sorry to Bother You, and returns to the big screen November 27 in the US in the drama, Knives Out, with Chris Evans and Daniel Craig. — AFP-Relaxnews