Waiting game for Siti Nurhaliza’s London concert

Datuk Seri Nurhaliza is eyeing options for London date as well as other cities for a potential concert stopover. — Picture courtesy of Ajako (Shiraz Projects)

PETALING JAYA, March 18 — Singer Datuk Seri Nurhaliza Tarudin is keeping her fingers crossed that her concert in London will go on, despite not having received the final word from organisers.

Siti, 40, was reported by Berita Harian as saying organisers Shiraz Projects has yet to to give any confirmation or go-ahead for the show, even though the date for the concert is scheduled on April 22.

“As long as the organisers do not give any feedback, I can’t comment, and we just have to wait for their confirmation.

“Even if the show doesn’t go on next month, we can hold it on another date.”

The sold-out affair at the Axiata arena on March 16 night, wraps up her three-city tour. — Picture courtesy of Ajako (Shiraz Projects)

She also said, “If the concert cannot be realised by the organiser, I believe the show can go on through other ways, or other organisers.

“If there is an opportunity to head to any other major cities apart from London, I would also definitely be keen to scout for any opportunities.”

The pop diva had performed a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in April 2005.

Siti concluded a short concert tour of three cities in Singapore, Indonesia with her final staging on Saturday night.