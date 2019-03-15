Millie Bobby Brown of ‘Stranger Things’ for ‘The Thing About Jellyfish’

Millie Bobby Brown at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards January 7, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — After May’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and July’s third season of Stranger Things, keep an eye out for Millie Bobby Brown and director Wanuri Kahiu.

The pair are teaming up for The Thing About Jellyfish, based on Ali Benjamin’s young adult story of the same name, a debut novel so good that it became a National Book Award finalist in 2015.

Benjamin’s story revolves around 12-year-old Suzy, who is struggling to accept the accidental drowning of her best friend — or former best friend — Franny Jackson.

Suzy suspects that Franny’s death was the result of a jellyfish sting and develops a globetrotting plan to test her theory, as she herself goes on a journey of grief and wonder.

Brown is to play Suzy with film festival fave Wanuri Kahiu to direct.

The Kenyan filmmaker scored a critical hit with her tale of love against the grain in 2018’s Rafiki, a romantic drama set for US release this April.

After Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Millie Bobby Brown is signed on for its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, and is to both produce and star in Enola Holmes, a mystery adventure featuring the apparent younger sister of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s great detective, Sherlock. — AFP-Relaxnews

