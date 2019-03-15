CNBLUE’s Lee Jong-hyun deletes all Instagram posts after illicit sex video admission

Lee, who has been doing his compulsory military service since August 2018, was visited by the police earlier this week. — Picture via Instagram

SEOUL, March 15 — The firestorm surrounding Jung Joon-young’s illicit sex video scandal has engulfed yet another K-pop star: CNBLUE guitarist Lee Jong-hyun.

FNC Entertainment was forced to issue an apology today after an initial statement earlier this week stating that Lee had nothing to do with Jung’s scandal.

For now, the agency said Lee will take time out to reflect on his behaviour.

But with some fans lobbying for his removal from CNBLUE, his long-term future in Korean entertainment is up in the air.

The statement followed a report by TV broadcaster SBS yesterday that claimed the 28-year-old rock star was among those who had viewed and shared the hidden-cam footage in a KakaoTalk chatroom.

SBS supported its claims with screengrabs of an undated conversation between Lee and Jung in which they talked about women in a disparaging manner.

This morning, Lee erased all posts in Instagram “cnbluegt,” which has about 2.1 million followers.

He has been doing his compulsory military service since August 2018.

Yesterday, FTISLAND’S Choi Jong-hoon and Highlight’s Yong Junhyung announced that they were quitting the entertainment industry after they were implicated in the snowballing K-pop scandal.