TV and film fraternity lashes out at A. Aida’s remark ‘only beautiful people’ should audition

Only the beautiful need to audition as part of a ‘full package’, said A. Aida. — Picture from Instagram/AAidaProduction

PETALING JAYA, March 12 — Directors, actors and actresses have hit out at TV drama producer Datuk A. Aida for saying raw talents weren’t enough and hopefuls should stop wasting time auditioning if they are not good-looking.

Veteran producer, director, actress and singer Fauziah Ahmad Daud branded Aida’s statement as not only looking down on actors, but also plain rude.

In an interview with Astro Awani, she voiced her regret over the remarks and reminded TV drama and film producers to “stop blaming audiences for only wanting to see handsome or beautiful faces on screen.

“What kind of statement is this to degrade God’s creations?” she said on Facebook.

“You have looks but lukewarm talent? Please follow ‘that producer’.”

Aida, who is part of the judging panel of the open auditions at Drama Festival Kuala Lumpur (DFKL), had advised hopefuls to look in the mirror first, leaving many in the industry fuming.

For actor Que Haidar, the comments were unacceptable as even looks could be “polished”.

“Looks can be improved, but it comes and goes — what lasts is the knowledge and talent,” he said on Instagram.

In a tweet, Que sarcastically remarked, “Maybe she’s forgotten, she’s still around because of her talent and knowledge, not her looks.”

Mungkin beliau lupa, yg adanya dia hingga kini pun kerana bakat dan ilmunya, bukan kerana paras rupanya 🙈 — Que Haidar (@que_haidar) March 11, 2019

Actress and director Melissa Saila could only laugh in response to Aida’s statement.

“Does this mean Merly Streep and Steve Buschemi fall into the category of not having ‘a package’.”

Many others from the TV and film community were taken aback by Aida’s statement and took to their social media platforms to react including directors, actors and actresses in Beto Kusyairi, Nam Ron, Sharifah Amani and Megat Shahrizal.

Sepatutnya terma ujibakat itu diubah kepada ujihelok..baru betul.

😏😉 — Beto Kusyairy (@Beto_Kusyairy) March 11, 2019

Lepas ni Tok Ayah hanya nak berlakon dengan produser, dop, ad, art director, gafer, grip yang jambu, hensem dan jelita saja kalu takdak ciri2 tu Tok Ayah jangan panggil Tok Ayah. Kahkahkah — Tok Ayah (@_Nam_Ron_) March 11, 2019

“Jangan buang masa kalau tiada rupa!” - What the flying monkey?!?!! Dengan mentality macam nie patut lah quality “pelakon” semakin jahanam. Hasil kerja pun makin tahpape, discipline koyak.



*TepukDahiBertubiTubi* 🤦 ♀️🤦 ♀️ — Sharifah Amani (@sharifahamani) March 11, 2019