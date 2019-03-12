Malay Mail

TV and film fraternity lashes out at A. Aida’s remark ‘only beautiful people’ should audition

Published 1 hour ago on 12 March 2019

By Joe Lee

Only the beautiful need to audition as part of a ‘full package’, said A. Aida. — Picture from Instagram/AAidaProduction
PETALING JAYA, March 12 — Directors, actors and actresses have hit out at TV drama producer Datuk A. Aida for saying raw talents weren’t enough and hopefuls should stop wasting time auditioning if they are not good-looking.

Veteran producer, director, actress and singer Fauziah Ahmad Daud branded Aida’s statement as not only looking down on actors, but also plain rude.

In an interview with Astro Awani, she voiced her regret over the remarks and reminded TV drama and film producers to “stop blaming audiences for only wanting to see handsome or beautiful faces on screen.

“What kind of statement is this to degrade God’s creations?” she said on Facebook.

“You have looks but lukewarm talent? Please follow ‘that producer’.”

Aida, who is part of the judging panel of the open auditions at Drama Festival Kuala Lumpur (DFKL), had advised hopefuls to look in the mirror first, leaving many in the industry fuming.

For actor Que Haidar, the comments were unacceptable as even looks could be “polished”.

“Looks can be improved, but it comes and goes — what lasts is the knowledge and talent,” he said on Instagram.

In a tweet, Que sarcastically remarked, “Maybe she’s forgotten, she’s still around because of her talent and knowledge, not her looks.”

Actress and director Melissa Saila could only laugh in response to Aida’s statement.

“Does this mean Merly Streep and Steve Buschemi fall into the category of not having ‘a package’.”

Many others from the TV and film community were taken aback by Aida’s statement and took to their social media platforms to react including directors, actors and actresses in Beto Kusyairi, Nam Ron, Sharifah Amani and Megat Shahrizal.

