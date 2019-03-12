After alleged nude video, singer Aiman Tino takes to Instagram

The ‘Ku Rela Dibenci’ singer wants the issue to be solved. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Aiman Tino

PETALING JAYA, March 12 — Singer Aiman Tino is in the midst of finding a solution after a video surfaced on Twitter two days ago depicting a nude lookalike.

Aiman took to Instagram this afternoon to issue a statement, saying he hopes the issue would not drag on any further and legal action will be taken against those who raise the issue.

“My management and I are finalising the best solution to ensure the issue is resolved quickly and does not extend.

“It is hoped that the issue will not be prolonged and legal action will be taken if there are parties who try to revive and prolong it,” he said.

The 20-year-old also apologised to the media for their concern regarding the matter.

“Thanks to my media friends for their concern and for supporting my career.

“To my fans, thank you for your advice and continuous support. I love you all,” the Ku Rela Dibenci singer wrote.

The 30-second clip featured a young man whom many claimed bore a striking resemblance to Aiman and a graphic sticker was used to cover his private parts.

According to mStar, keen-eyed social media users were certain that the alleged individual in the video was Aiman because of a photo frame on the room’s wall that is said to be identical to the one found in the singer’s home which was captured during a video shoot with mStar Online.