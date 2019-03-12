Actress explains hoo-ha over supposed ‘private parts’ cupcakes at Nelydia Senrose’s surprise bachelorette party

Stop blaming Nelydia Senrose for the cupcakes, says Nadiyah Shahab. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Nadiyah Shahab

PETALING JAYA, March 12 — Cupcakes may be a crowd-pleaser at many parties but actress Nadiyah Shahab learned that not everyone is a fan of the popular dessert especially if they come in the form of breasts and male genitalia. The bachelorette cupcakes were offensive to some social media users who claimed they were indecent and a Western influence. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Nadiyah Shahab

Nadiyah, who was a guest at her friend and fellow actress Nelydia Senrose’s bachelorette party on Sunday, shared images of the ‘racy’ cupcakes on her Instagram story that were served at the event and faced the wrath of social media users who labelled the design as indecent and influenced by Western culture, as reported by Harian Metro.

“The food served that night was provided by the caterer who merely followed the party’s theme ‘Pyjamas Bachelorette Party Nelydia Senrose’.

“When uploading pictures of the food, I didn’t think anything of it and didn’t consider it disgusting. My intentions were to share what was served at the party.

“I don’t understand why people need to criticise when others make similar cupcake designs just for the fun of it. Plus, it’s not like we were up to no good during the party,” she said.

Nadiyah also wants infuriated social media users to know that Nelydia did not know anything about the surprise bachelorette party and that the bride-to-be should not be blamed.

According to Nadiyah, she was forced to explain the matter because she did not want people to mistake the event for a wild party.

“We had good intentions which was to surprise Nelydia who is about to end singlehood. We want to show appreciation for her because she’s a loving woman.

“There were no men at the party and it was attended by ladies who are close friends and Nelydia’s sisters.

“It was just a meeting to say good luck to Nelydia, who will be embarking into the world of family life soon,” Nadiyah said.

She added that the majority who were present at the party uploaded videos and pictures of the activities that took place throughout the slumber party and the bride- to-be was entertained with performances and watched a special video made for her.