‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson signs with Apple

Brie Larson at the world premiere of ‘Captain Marvel’ in Hollywood, California, March 4, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 7 — Just as the latest superhero blockbuster opens in cinemas, Apple announces that Captain Marvel lead Brie Larson has signed up for a mystery TV series on the tech and design giant’s upcoming streaming service.

The show is based on the memoirs of a real agent, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA by Amyrillis Fox.

Larson joins fellow superhero movie stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), and Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) in boarding Apple’s broad slate, which has so far announced over a dozen series.

Those include projects involving Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, M. Night Shyamalan, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia alums Rob McElhenny, David Hornsby and Charlie Day, J.J. Abrams of Lost and Star Wars: The Force Awakens fame, Frozen pairing Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, basketball star Kevin Durant, Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) .

The new platform is also planning to resurrect a couple of ‘80s classics by way of sci-fi Time Bandits and Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories anthology.

Apple’s streaming service is expected to launch later in 2019, perhaps as early as April. — AFP-Relaxnews