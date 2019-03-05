Why ex-Wanna One singer Kang Daniel went radio silent

Yesterday, Kang Daniel created a new Instagram account after hinting at a possible rift with his agency over the weekend. — Picture via Instagram/Daniel.K.Here

SEOUL, March 5 — Kang Daniel has been awfully quiet since the official disbandment of Wanna One at the end of January.

The K-pop sensation has yet to announce any activities such as fan meetings or the release of a solo debut album — unlike other former Wanna One members who have pretty much hit the ground running.

Also, his official Instagram account went quiet after the hype surrounding his Guinness World Record for being the fastest to gain one million followers.

Yesterday, Kang Daniel created a new Instagram account and posted a photo of himself along with the caption, “Hello. It’s been so long”.

This came after the singer tweeted over the weekend that his agency LM Entertainment had refused to transfer his social media accounts to him.

He also appeared to make a cryptic reference in the same tweet to a widely reported rift with his agency, saying “the truth will be revealed soon.”

Korean entertainment sites said that the singer is trying to end his contract with LM after his request to change certain terms in their exclusive contract was not met.

It is unclear if the dispute can be resolved, but LM has reportedly lined up a rollout of a solo debut album next month.

LM Entertainment was reportedly set up to handle Kang Daniel and Yoon Jisung’s solo activities after their Wanna One commitments ended in January.