Budding actress apologises for going out with married actor

The ‘Dendam Aurora’ actress admits that what she did was wrong. — Picture via Instagram/oktoviamanrose

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Actress Oktovia Manrose has publicly apologised on her Instagram account after evidence surfaced of her going out with married fellow actor and singer Aliff Aziz.

The 27-year-old newcomer admitted that she was in the wrong following a brief but heated exchange of words between her and Aliff’s wife, Bella Astillah, on Instagram Stories.

“Today was a big day for me. I never thought or planned for this to happen.

“What happened was very, very wrong, I admit it. I shouldn’t have been going out with another woman’s husband,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

A screenshot of the apology uploaded on Oktovia’s Instagram account. — Picture via Instagram/oktoviamanrose

The apology was directed towards Bella who had earlier uploaded a post saying she had video evidence of Aliff and Oktovia being intoxicated and dancing together at a nightclub.

She received the videos through an anonymous tip-off from an Instagram user who had recognised the duo on the dance floor.

Oktovia's relationship with Aliff first began on the set of a telemovie where they co-starred as onscreen lovers.

She had sought Bella’s permission to meet Aliff when confronted about the supposed relationship, adding that she wanted to advise him to go “back to Allah”.

The drama continued when she denied the two had gone together, warning Bella against making baseless accusations.

The apology followed after Bella replied publicly, saying she had three videos to prove the two had been spotted together.

This is not the first time Aliff has strayed from his marriage as he was at the centre of another scandal affair two years ago with actress Afifah Nasir.

The controversy then took place while Bella was still in confinement after giving birth to their son, Ayden Adrean, which further fueled the shock and hatred of social media users.

Aliff has been laying low on his social media accounts ever since Bella exposed the dirty details of his night out with his co-star, and Oktovia hopes that the couple can come to a peaceful resolution soon.

“I shouldn’t interfere with you and your husband’s business. I hope you and Aliff can settle this in the right way,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Aliff and Bella tied the knot on September 9, 2016 and have one son in Ayden Adrean.