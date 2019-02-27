Alternate ending for ‘Misteri Dilaila’ gets fans returning to cinemas

The film’s unexpected plot twists and gripping storylines have fans coming back to the cinema for more. — Picture from Facebook/Astro Shaw Sdn Bhd

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Local horror flick Misteri Dilaila has earned RM4 million at the box office since its premiere on Feb 21 and is continuing to cast a spell over fans with its alternate ending.

The fresh concept has generated significant buzz on social media and makes Misteri Dilaila the first Malaysian movie to feature two different endings.

A Twitter user even diligently compiled a list of cinemas showing Misteri Dilaila and which version of it they will be screening.

#MisteriDilaila Versions for every cinemas in Malaysia . pic.twitter.com/5x6UkqRpel — SILL ツ (@AsilahKhalib) February 23, 2019

Misteri Dilaila director Syafiq Yusof told Malay portal mStar that his decision to create two different endings was driven by the desire to create something new in the landscape of Malaysian cinema.

“I chose the mystery thriller genre to present this concept because it gave me a chance to expand the storyline and characters in more dramatic and creative ways,” he was quoted as saying.

The 26-year-old also told Astro Awani that he and his crew had not pinned their hopes on the film doing so well and that he was already satisfied if audiences could have a good time watching it.

“We (Skop Productions) did not set a goal for our earnings. That’s all in God’s hands.

“I hope lots of people will see it and enjoy it. That’s my goal, to entertain people watching this movie,” he said.

The film tells the story of a husband and wife, Jefri and Dilaila, who go on holiday at the family bungalow in Fraser’s Hill where supernatural events begin to plague the couple.

Dilaila mysteriously disappears on the first night and Jefri is relieved when a local imam informs him that his wife was found safe, but is shocked when the woman who approaches him is not Dilaila though she insists otherwise.

The film stars Zul Ariffin, Elizabeth Tan, Rosyam Nor, Namron, Sasqia Dahuri, and Mas Khan and is currently being shown at 131 cinemas in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.