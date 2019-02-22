Following public apology, Misha Omar relieved ‘black magic’ drama over

Misha Omar voiced her relief after a public apology session was held yesterday where her accusers apologised unconditionally. — Picture from Instagram/mishaomar

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Popular singer Misha Omar can now heave a sigh a relief after accusers who claimed she used black magic to secure her Anugerah Juara Lagu victory, publicly apologised.

However, the singer said she will proceed with lodging a separate police report against a social media user who is still unable to be identified after the account was closed, reported BH Online.

“Alhamdulillah, everything is completed today when two young people I consider to be heroes, came forward to publicly apologise.

“No hard feelings, I’m very relieved that all the grief I have has disappeared once the meeting took place. As promised, this is an unconditional apology and I forgive them open heartedly.

“Now, another social media user is reluctant to confess while the defamation was triggered through this person’s Twitter account,” the 35-year-old told the Malay portal.

Misha, whose real name is Samihah @ Aisah Omar, was met by members of the media at a public apology session yesterday.

The press session was joined by the two individuals who were involved in spreading rumours about Misha practicing black magic, identified as Fairuz Azwan Akhir Sufian, 32, and Ahmad Azhar Aziz, 27, and who were accompanied by their lawyers.

The duo, according to Astro Awani, said they didn’t mean to smear Misha’s name but intended it as a joke instead.

Rumours began making their rounds after the Kelantan-born artiste took home the award for Best Vocals at the recent 33rd Anugerah Juara Lagu, a music competition held by TV3.

At a press conference last Friday, Misha warned the individuals who accused her of using magic to confess within seven days or face follow-up actions.

“There was no intention to humiliate anyone, it was just a joke among friends on social media.

“Thank you, Misha, for accepting our apology,” Fairuz said.

Misha hopes that the incident will serve as a lesson not just for those who were involved but for social media users.

“I had to do something because these statements will tarnish my good name.

“I have a family and I have children. My eldest is in school and has his own social group so imagine if his friends asked him about it? How is he supposed to deal with a situation like that? My in-laws, what if those around them gossip about something that’s not true?” she asked.

She added that it was high time to educate the public about always behave with decorum, even on social media.

“Whatever you write, you have to be responsible. Don’t take it for granted because it will involve others when such things happen,” she said.

