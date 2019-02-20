Jason Mraz and his 'Good Vibes' tour comes to KL on May 13

Jason Mraz is set to be coming down to KL this year! — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Jason Mraz will be bringing his "good vibes" to Malaysia this year on May 13.Mraz shot to fame in 2005 when his record-breaking single, “I’m Yours,” won multiple awards at the Grammy Awards.

This isn’t the first time Mraz has performed in Malaysia though, having visited before in 2009 and 2012 for his concert tours.

“I enjoy travelling to and performing for listeners in Asia. I feel a sense of gratitude and enthusiasm unlike anywhere else in the world.

"The audience participation in Asia is harmonic and supersonic. I am thrilled to return, reconnect and re-experience the joy,” said Mraz in a press release about returning to our part of the world

(Or maybe he just really misses our food).

The Good Vibes Tour follows the release of Mraz’s sixth studio album called ‘Know’, which was released on August 10, 2018.

The album became his fifth consecutive studio album to hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts.

Speaking about his album, Mraz said:

“It’s just got a bit more caffeine, whereas my last album was a bit more herbal tea.”

His tour began last year in the North of America but has now found his way to the South East region of Asia as he performs in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan.

Key Visuals - Good Vibes in KL - Tickets will go on sale March 2 at 10am. — Picture courtesy of Aco Media Sdn Bhd

Mraz’s concert here in Malaysia on May 13, starts at 8.30 pm and will be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, KL.

Tickets will be made available for purchase at 10am on March 2, with prices ranging from RM198 to RM698.

If you’re interested or you missed out on seeing him the last he came then go to www.myticket.asia to get yourself a ticket.