Elizabeth Tan talks about eerie disturbances on set of new horror film

An uninvited guest had shown up on the set of Misteri Dilaila according to Tan. — Picture from Instagram/elizabethtsm

PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 — Elizabeth Tan has revealed that supernatural occurrences reportedly took place on the set of Misteri Dilaila in which she stars as the leading lady.

The actress and singer told online portal Gempak that while she didn’t see it for herself, just hearing the stories from the crew was enough to give her goosebumps.

“I was informed by the filming crew that the microphone on set turned on by itself and a woman’s voice was heard even though no one was there.

“It’s strange that this only happened after everyone had left. Perhaps they were bored?” Tan told online portal Gempak.

She added that she wasn’t always a big believer in ghosts as she had never been through a personal experience involving the supernatural.

However, it doesn’t mean that the Semua Sudah singer is especially brave when it comes to facing anything horror-related.

In fact, Tan is getting the jitters about having to watch her new movie herself.

“I only feel brave on certain occasions, but I’m not brave enough to watch Misteri Dilaila because I remember visuals really vividly.

“Other than that, I’m not that scared when it comes to sounds,” she was quoted as saying.

Misteri Dilaila tells the story of a husband and wife named Jefri, played by Zul Ariffin, and Dilaila, played by Tan, who escape to a bungalow in the idyllic hills of Bukit Fraser for a holiday.

Dilaila mysteriously disappears after the first night and although she is found safe shortly after, Jefri knows that something sinister is going on beneath his wife’s new facade.

The film is set to hit theatres on February 21.