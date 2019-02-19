Netflix cancels ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Punisher’ shows

Season three of ‘Jessica Jones’ will be Netflix’s final season of the show. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — There will soon be no Marvel fiction left on Netflix. The streaming site announced in a news release that it is cancelling the two remaining Marvel series still running on the platform, Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

The cancellation of these two shows follows the axing of several others, namely Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders.

Season three of Jessica Jones, which has now finished filming, is still scheduled to air on Netflix, although no premiere date has yet been announced. It will, however, be the show’s final season. The Punisher, on the other hand, will not return for a third season. Season two debuted Jan 18 on the platform.

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning,” Netflix said in a statement.

This slew of cancellations comes as Disney — Marvel’s parent company — prepares to launch its own streaming service and Netflix rival. Disney+ is expected to go live in late 2019. — Relaxnews