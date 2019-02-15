Still on trial but Farid Kamil hopes for return of passport to study in Australia

Farid pleaded not guilty to using the drug THC, a compound found in marijuana, at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office on January 11, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil is hoping to get his passport back from the court so he can continue his studies with his wife Datin Diana Danielle abroad.

According to Astro Awani, Farid hoped that the court case against him would be resolved soon.

“We plan to take a three-month course in Gold Coast, Australia this year,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference at the All Riders Gathering SPARK yesterday.

“But now my passport is still with the court, and I hope that the trial will be resolved soon.

“If my application fails and I don’t get my passport back, I will have to stay in Malaysia while my wife and children will stay there [Australia] for three months.”

Kosmo! reported Farid as saying that his lawyer would be filing an application for his passport to be returned.

It was reported that on January 25, Farid pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to using the drug THC, a compound found in marijuana, at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 4.30pm on January 11, 2018.

The charge under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act carries a maximum jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both

On January 31, the Petaling Jaya magistrate’s court set a new trial date after Farid’s lawyer, Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom was injured in an accident.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham set February 27, 13 and 14, and March 15 for case trial.