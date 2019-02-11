Key winners of the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s highest honours, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles today hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.
The following is a list of winners in key categories:
Album of the Year:
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Record of the Year:
This Is America — Childish Gambino
Song of the Year:
This Is America — songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
Best New Artist:
Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Best Rap Album:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Best Country Album:
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Best Rock Album:
From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Best Music Video:
This is America — Childish Gambino — Reuters