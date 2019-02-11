Key winners of the 2019 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga wins the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Shallow’ with Bradley Cooper (not in photo). — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s highest honours, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles today hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys.

The following is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the Year:

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Record of the Year:

This Is America — Childish Gambino

Song of the Year:

This Is America — songwriters Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

Best New Artist:

Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Best Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Best Country Album:

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Best Rock Album:

From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Best Music Video:

This is America — Childish Gambino — Reuters