Childish Gambino wins Grammy for jarring ‘This is America’ video

Recording artist Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Rapper Childish Gambino today scored the Grammy for Best Music Video for his striking This Is America clip targeting gun violence and racism.

Gambino — the rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover — was the category favourite in a crowd of heavyweights that included pop futurist Janelle Monae and music’s first couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The disturbing This is America video took the internet by storm last spring, amassing more than 35 million views on YouTube in just two days.

In it, the rapper offers a darkly pessimistic view of black life in the United States, contrasting brutal images of chaotic gun violence and references to slavery’s legacy with joyful Afrobeat rhythms and a gospel choir.

The 35-year-old artist’s Grammy win is his second overall, after his hit Redbone won the prize for Best Traditional R&B Performance last year.

Childish Gambino has notched 12 career Grammy nominations and is also up for the coveted Record of the Year award today.

As an actor and producer, the California-born performer has garnered critical acclaim for his surrealist comedy-drama television series Atlanta, in which he stars. — AFP