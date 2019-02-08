‘She has a good heart’: Singer Heliza Helmi defends Emma Maembong

Heliza Helmi urged the public to be mindful of their words. — Screengrab via Instagram/Heliza Helmi

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Singer turned humanitarian activist and motivational speaker Heliza Helmi has come to the defence of her scandal-plagued pal, actress Emma Maembong.

“Emma has a good heart. To be good, we too have to be good. Therefore, all that you pray, say and comment have to be decent things so that in return, you will obtain all that is good,” Heliza wrote on her Instagram Story accompanied by a snapshot of her and Emma.

Heliza’s post was in response to an earlier Instagram post which Emma had uploaded, where many social media users continued hurling negative remarks on the Kimchi Untuk Awak actress’ comments section.

Members of the public continued to slam the Malay-Scottish actress who shocked the entertainment industry by choosing to remove the tudung for good after nearly five years of covering up.

Since Emma confessed, fans have been praying for the actress to cover her aurat (modesty) again but Heliza took the diplomatic route instead to address the ongoing condemnation of her friend.

In her Instagram post last night, Emma thanked Heliza for her advice.

“God has determined our lives. If something bad happens, it’s for a reason. Thank you Kak Heliza for your time. We talked until three in the morning and I learned a lot,” Emma shared.