‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ drops trailer, air date

A poster showing the original main cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — The Pretty Little Liars spinoff — set to debut on March 20 — has just released a trailer.

Following on from the hugely successful teen thriller series Pretty Little Liars, this new show is based on a series of novels by author Sara Shepard, who also wrote the Pretty Little Liars books.

Original Pretty Little Liars cast members Sasha Pieterse, who played Alison “Ali” DiLaurentis, and Janel Parrish, who played Mona Vanderwaal, star in the spinoff.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists also stars Sofia Carson (Famous in Love), Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl), Hayley Erin (General Hospital), Eli Brown and Graeme Thomas King.

The series sees Ali and Mona move from Rosewood to the mysterious city of Beacon Heights, Oregon, a seemingly perfect town with highly-driven, overachieving residents, but the pair soon find themselves embroiled in a deadly mystery.

“Is it okay to murder a murderer?” begins the trailer, cutting to shots of a dimly-lit basement, a funeral, a candlelit memorial, some torchlight sleuthing, and finally the brutal death at the heart of the show’s storyline, all interspersed with plenty of romance and sinister atmosphere.

I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars, Famous in Love) will executive produce along with Charlie Craig (Pretty Little Liars, The 100), Leslie Morgenstein (Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries), Gina Girolamo (The 100, The Originals) and Joseph Dougherty (Pretty Little Liars).

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will air on March 20 on Freeform. — AFP-Relaxnews