Adam Levine’s shirtless Super Bowl moment leaves viewers fuming

The move has social media recalling Janet Jackson’s wardrobe mishap back in 2004. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — Social media cried foul when Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine boldly removed his shirt during the band’s performance in the 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show.

The last time nipples were seen on the popular American broadcast was the infamous wardrobe malfunction involving Janet Jackson in her onstage collaboration with Justin Timberlake in 2004.

Timberlake had attempted to tear off a section of Jackson’s costume as part of the choreography but accidentally ended up removing her bra in the process and exposing her bare breast to the camera.

Twitter wasted no time in accusing Super Bowl and its viewers of hypocrisy for allowing Levine to disrobe during his performance while Jackson suffered the brunt of negative media attention and criticism after her Super Bowl set 15 years ago.

Ok so I’m all for a shirtless Adam Levine.... but.... why are we ok with him stripping down and freaking when Janet has a nip slip? #justsayin #SuperBowlLlll #HalftimeShow #feministmoment

— Alicia Barry Whitman (@aliciabwhitman) 4 February 2019

I just heard that Adam Levine was shirtless for the Superbowl Halftime show.

Does that mean the next female performer can take her tits out and she won't be blacklisted?#JusticeforJanet — Nagini's Purple Maw (@MawNagini) 4 February 2019

Wait. Adam Levine can go shirtless but y'all were trippin over ONE Janet Jackson titty? pic.twitter.com/gqifXtLtL3

— Loudpak Chopra 🇯🇲 (@Jormatic) 4 February 2019

The 2004 incident was dubbed “Nipplegate” by the media and left Jackson and Timberlake forced to issue apologies while CBS — the network that aired the Super Bowl performance that year — was punished by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with a hefty fine of US$550,000 (RM 2.25 million) for indecency.

Shortly after, CBS’ parent company Viacom proceeded to blacklist Jackson’s songs and music videos on their radio stations and music channels worldwide.

While the network’s leniency towards Levine’s shirtless move is being used to examine sexism in the media, Twitter users also slammed the musician for his fashion choices onstage.

The dowdy pattern on his tank top had social media comparing it to curtains, cushions, and even the look favoured by Russian gangsters.

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) 4 February 2019

Why is Adam Levine wearing my curtains? pic.twitter.com/ocz2jiDjyJ — Dillon Brelsford (@dpbrelsford) 4 February 2019

How come Adam Levine dressed like a Russian mobster for the halftime show? pic.twitter.com/6Qjd4ixcPb

— LaRae Boaldin (@laraeboaldin7) 4 February 2019