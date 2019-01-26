Dua Lipa releases track and video ‘Swan Song’

In the accompanying cinematic video for 'Swan Song', Dua Lipa appears on the streets of Iron City in the world of Alita. — Screen capture via YouTube/Dua Lipa

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Pop singer Dua Lipa has just dropped her track Swan Song, which will feature in the upcoming action-adventure film Alita: Battle Angel.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-produced by James Cameron, the film tells the tale of a young cyborg who awakens with no memories and no idea of her identity.

A doctor subsequently discovers that Alita in fact has an extraordinary past, which has made her a target for attacks by dark forces from Iron City.

In the accompanying cinematic video for Swan Song, Lipa appears on the streets of Iron City in the world of Alita.

The video’s director, Floria Sigismondi, said of the idea behind the clip, “While in the film Alita is quite literally on a journey to discover who she is, her story serves as a really powerful allegory for any girl who doesn’t yet know her own power. I wanted to play with that same profound notion by dropping Dua into a facet of Alita’s world and allowing Alita to serve as a surrogate that leads her on a journey to discover she’s stronger than she ever could have imagined.”

Alita: Battle Angel is due out internationally next month. — AFP-Relaxnews