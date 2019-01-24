Patti Smith, Beck, T Bone on Alfonso Cuaron’s new ‘Roma’ album

‘Music Inspired by the Film Roma’ is out February 8. — Courtesy of Participant Media/Esperanto Filmoj/Netflix via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Music Inspired by the Film Roma is curated by the film’s Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron and features musicians from across the globe.

Cuaron has just announced the track list and release date for an album of Music Inspired by the Film Roma.

Not to be confused with the soundtrack for his new critically-acclaimed film, which released in December 2018, the Inspired By album consists of all new recordings.

Co-produced by the Oscar-nominated film’s music supervisor, Lynn Fainchtein, and Randall Poster, it features an eclectic list of big names such as Beck, Patti Smith, EL-P, DJ Shadow, Laura Marling, T Bone Burnett, Billie Eilish, Jessie Reyez.

An advance track, Beck’s Tarantula, a reworking of an 1982 song by the group Colourbox, was released today. It features a 24-piece orchestra led by Beck’s renowned arranger father, David Campbell.

Cuaron’s 16-year-old daughter, Bu Cuaron, is behind the electro-pop PSYCHO, while Patti Smith contributes a new version of her 1996 song Wing.

Mary Hopkins’ 1968 hit Those Were the Days, which appears in the film’s soundtrack in an easy-listening version by American bandleader Ray Conniff, gets a new rendition by British folk singer Laura Marling, making it the only song to grace both Roma albums.

Other featured artists include UNKLE, Sonido Gallo Negro, Quique Rangel, Asaf Avidan and France’s Ibeyi.

Cuaron’s Roma is now available to stream via Netflix.

Music Inspired by the Film Roma is set for a February 8 release and is available for preorder here. — AFP-Relaxnews