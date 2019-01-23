Singapore actor Aloysius Pang on life support, in critical condition

Aloysius Pang sustained injuries while carrying out repair works on a self-propelled howitzer at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand at about 2pm, Singapore time, January 19, 2019. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE — Actor Aloysius Pang is in “very serious” condition and needs artificial life support of his lungs, kidneys and heart, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post today.

He gave the update after speaking to Dr Teo Li Tserng, Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, who was flown to New Zealand to assist with Pang’s care.

The 28-year-old actor is now in the intensive care unit at Waikato Hospital in New Zealand.

In a statement earlier this morning, the Ministry of Defence said Pang — who suffered a serious injury while participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior in New Zealand over the weekend — required a third surgery late yesterday night.

Ng said in his Facebook update: “CFC (NS) Pang’s condition is very serious and presently he needs artificial life support of his lungs, kidneys and heart. Dr Teo told me that surgeons and staff at the Waikato Hospital — a regional trauma centre — are doing all they possibly can to keep up the support and improve his condition.

“Coincidentally, the head surgeon responsible for CFC (NS) Pang’s care and Dr Teo know each other, having participated in international conferences together. This rapport is useful and I told Dr Teo to convey Singapore’s appreciation to the doctors and staff there for their untiring efforts, and to let us know if there is anything else they need to help CFC (NS) Pang.”

Ng added: "Even as the doctors do all they can, our prayers go to CFC (NS) Pang to turn this difficult corner, as well as to his family members for strength.”

According to Mindef, Pang, who is an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, sustained his injury while carrying out repair works on a self-propelled howitzer at Waiouru Training Area at about 2pm, Singapore time, on Saturday. — TODAY