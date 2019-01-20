Singapore actor Aloysius Pang suffers serious injury during military training in New Zealand

Pang sustained the injury while carrying out repair works on a self-propelled howitzer at Waiouru Training Area yesterday. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 — Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang suffered a serious injury while participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior in New Zealand yesterday.

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Operationally Ready National Serviceman, the 28-year-old armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery sustained the injury while carrying out repair works on a self-propelled howitzer at Waiouru Training Area at about 2pm, Singapore time, yesterday.

In a media release, the Ministry of Defence said Corporal First Class (NS) Pang was transferred to the Battalion Casualty Station at about 2.25pm, Singapore time, where he was “assessed and stabilised” by the medical officer.

He was then evacuated to Waiouru Camp Medical Centre at 2.50pm where treatment was continued.

At 4.50pm, he was evacuated by helicopter to Waikato hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Mindef said CFC (NS) Pang was conscious throughout the evacuation and arrived at the hospital at 6pm, where he underwent surgery, which was completed at 11.40pm.

He is now being monitored in the high dependency unit.

Mindef said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

Mindef and the SAF are assisting CFC (NS) Pang’s family during this period, the media release added. — TODAY