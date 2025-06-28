JUNE 28 — Most people are aware there are some important issues and problems related to QR code payments. These include: security and fraud risks, code interoperability, merchant confusion, refunds, transaction fees, limited adoption, etc.

However, there is a less critical but (potentially) no less annoying one.

I was standing in line at a nasi kandar shop, waiting for my turn to pay. There were only two other customers in front of me, so I didn’t envision a long wait.

But then three minutes became five minutes then eight became 10 until not just me but the patrons behind me were like, okay, what on earth is happening?

Then lo and behold, we found out the reason for the delay: It appears one of the folks in front of me was waiting for his Touch & Go app to load!

Out of embarrassment, the person shyly showed us his screen, with the dreaded “spinning wheel” reflecting its ongoing attempt to load.

Thankfully none of us were facing some national emergency so we all patiently waited and smiled and gave each other “Yeah I know right” nods.

Eventually, perhaps after 12 minutes or so, the problem was fixed and we all managed to pay and leave.

However, I wonder if this incident reflects a deeper problem with digital payments in general and QR code payments in particular.

As we all know, these mobile banking and e-wallet apps require frequent updates.

Long and short, we are certainly going to see longer queues when making payment at shops because the functionality and speed of old phones (or just slow ones) is a problem which won’t go away too fast. — SoyaCincau pic

That’s fine and good given security and performance concerns but, alamak, not everyone possesses high-quality phones which can cater to so many updates and, aiyo, not everyone is phone-savvy enough to close their numerous apps before opening their e-wallets to make payment.

Long and short, we are certainly going to see longer queues when making payment at shops because the functionality and speed of old phones (or just slow ones) is a problem which won’t go away too fast.

In case anyone is tempted to think this is “not that big a deal”, consider that every day in Malaysia we can have literally millions of over-the-counter transactions involving QR payments. Imagine if even 10 per cent of such transactions are stretched five minutes longer? How much time would be collectively wasted?

Analogously, isn’t this why our government created the MyBorder Pass to save an extra minute or so despite the airport’s autogate working relatively fast? Because when you add up all the minutes, the time savings are substantial and everyone wins?

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve had to tell a customer behind me at a KK Mart to go ahead and pay first (despite me being ahead of said person in the queue) because I forgot I needed about 20 seconds for my Maybank app to load and, sigh, I didn’t bring my wallet.

Now imagine a customer who not only has no other way (apart from the QR code) to make his payment but he also forgot to update his app such that he’s got to perform the update on the spot.

A perfect storm is if this person’s phone is a bit dated and he refuses to let anyone take his place until the upgrade is completed. And you wonder why there are videos of people fighting over wait times!

Anyway, if this article does nothing but encourage people who always use QR code payments to kindly get their apps ready before they join the payment counter queue, I’d be happy.

We Malaysians certainly need less stress in our lives.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.