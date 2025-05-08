MAY 8 — I can imagine it. A man stands at a lake’s edge, maybe it’s Kenyir. Stands over water and ponders with eyes set on the horizon. It can be dusk for added effect. Puts hands in his pockets and looks away with a hint of a smile.

Maybe that’s how Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli decided to defend his PKR deputy presidency. Maybe that’s how they make decisions in Terengganu. Maybe this column rips off ideas from The West Wing.

However his sojourn from ministerial tasks played out, Rafizi returned to Putrajaya to tell us all his readiness for battle. Not unlike how Luke Skywalker was in Return of the Jedi, and expressly not The Empire Strikes Back.

Look at the chronology of events and judge for yourselves.

Summed up in a jiffy

Mid-April saw Rafizi’s pals upended in party divisional elections. Tears, followed by moral outrage via social media.

Party minders defend the hybrid elections — in person and online (secured by blockchain technology). Results upset the support ratio for a tight-lipped Rafizi.

Month-end, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim informs the Cabinet the economy minister is taking leave till May 30. Exit talks intensify.

File picture of Nurul Izzah Anwar (left) speaking at Townhall Pengundi Muda at Metal Bees, Sunway Damansara Technology in Petaling Jaya on October 8, 2022; Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli attending the engagement session for the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) with the Chamber of Commerce and industry players from the pharmaceutical and chemical, digital, machinery and equipment, and agri-food sectors in Putrajaya, January 16, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif/Bernama

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail the defeated foe in 2022 is talked up. But he won’t commit even though the nomination deadline is May 4. Cognisant none may sign up, the deadline is moved to May 9.

Central Leadership Council convenes on May 4. Rafizi attends. Election results are endorsed.

A day later the storm begins. Division and state leaders nominate Nurul Izzah Anwar for the post though she has never stated before any intention to be the party’s number two.

Yesterday she said she’ll consider while unprecedented support piles in organically. All at once.

Same day, Rafizi officially announces his bid. But it does not slow down the continued pledges for Nurul Izzah.

It would be remarkable if the vice-president turns down the unsolicited support from so many, so decisively, so quickly.

Makes one wonder, if it was that obvious for so many leaders for so long why did they hold back their tongue all this while? Ah, that inconvenient and unnecessary question.

Ignore that and keep watching this season’s “Party of reform realises hip democracy”. Less than 48 hours — barring another deadline extension — for the prime minister’s daughter to join the race to be his second in command.

Sounded out

Too critical of PKR? Perhaps.

Are the other parties better off than PKR?

That’s easier to answer. Of course not.

Umno cleared out all usurpers two years ago while its last prime minister frequented the offices of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Bersatu is so backwards its deputy president voluntarily relegated himself to vice-president while the president faces corruption charges. PAS lets its religious council dictate political policies and DAP tries too hard not to appear a Chinese-first party.

The other 50 odd parties of various colours and peccadilloes?

There are too many of them welded to populism; it’s pointless to bring them into a debate about political evolution.

Once divorced from power, their leaders opt for the next viable party or form one. They are grateful AI is here to generate party names with cool acronyms.

But PKR is the party of reform. It sets itself a higher bar. Occasionally it should try to meet it.

Whatever misgivings about the method and the runabout manner to arrive at a contest for number two in PKR, it was always going to be about the usual suspects.

Rafizi, Nurul Izzah, Saifuddin and a few more names.

But they could have spared five hundred thousand members the histrionics and got to the point sooner.

They had months since secretary-general Fuziah Salleh announced in January polling day was May 24.

PKR top leadership as a whole had the time and power to set an example to other parties in the country. Show how it’s done.

Online voting is riddled with philosophical holes even if not process ones. Representative based voting is regressive and far more transparency is possible.

But that is not where the real opportunities are missed. They did not allow the country to witness PKR as the party of ideas or to present how substantive their leaders are.

To foster debates on policy and visions.

Instead, it is 16 days until voting, and not one PKR member knows what those who put themselves out to lead them believe in.

They only know their names, their family ties, their government positions.

A party of reform might want to have wide and public debates through their candidates about closely associated items like, say, reforms.

Rather than wait for the Johor Baru convention, organise sessions to compare the candidates’ thoughts on the future of the party and how those ideas may shape Malaysia. Every chance possible to let Nurul Izzah or Rafizi construct their ideologies and sell more than mere slogans.

Instead, we are here. Nowhere. But so are other parties. The true tragedy is that PKR opted out of going beyond the minimum. Blockchain is not proof of democracy evolution. Proof is if far fewer of the members want to cheat in elections because they are committed to democratic ideals.

Buying technology is commerce, democracy is for members to imbue its spirit.

They learn about the spirit of democracy by witnessing the actions of their leaders.

That is why the components of the competition to be deputy president hold far greater meaning than the winner who will be announced on May 24.

Unerringly, this race probably ends up a designed parade.

A deputy president who could not make up his mind and rather than lead from the front waited for signs from the divisional elections to justify. And a late entrant pretending to be surprised by the pre-planned devotion from party divisions north to south, east to west. Intent on appearing not too eager for the position, somewhat reluctant, ready to submit to the will of the members.

Back to the man by the lake. Rather than look out to the horizon for inspiration, he might want to pay attention to what is below, the water. And the reflection it gives of the individual. Is the man worthy?

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.