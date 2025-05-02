KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Nominations for the 2025 PKR central leadership posts involving elections for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Central Women, which was scheduled for tomorrow until Sunday, has been postponed to May 8 to 9.

According to the notice of postponement of the election signed by the Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, nominations will start at 12 noon on May 8 and will continue until 11.59 pm on May 9.

However, a notice uploaded on the 2025 PKR Central Leadership Election Facebook page today did not state the reason for the postponement.

The same notice also informed that any party that intends to contest for the election at the central level can do so by filling in the nomination form online.

The media had previously reported that the MPP, AMK Central and Central Women elections were set for May 24. — Bernama