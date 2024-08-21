AUGUST 21 — “We have too many immigrants, they will take over!” It’s a common, tiresome refrain being repeated in the US, UK, Australia and even in Malaysia.

Yet Malaysians will also curse and call South Korea and Australia racist for not letting them through immigration.

They forget that Malaysians now are known for overstaying in both countries or working without valid permits.

A few weeks ago I read about a Malaysian man who leaves his house in Johor Baru at the break of dawn every day to work in neighbouring Singapore and while the commute gives him little time with his family, it gave him enough to buy two rental properties.

I think, well, good for him but how long will his health stand the daily commute? Then there’s the reality of road accidents.

“Well he could just buy insurance, Erna.” As someone who’s worked at an insurance firm, I laugh.

According to the author, the truth is sometimes we cannot meet the labour needs of certain sectors with local workers, and that is a reality the world over. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Predatory insurance agents and twisty policy fine print aside, why is it we laud Malaysians who go overseas and do well but look down on people from other countries who do the same in Malaysia?

These are what people from countries such as Japan, South Korea and China say when asked why they like working or staying in Malaysia:

“Malaysia is safer.”

“There’s so much opportunity here.”

“I like the people.”

It’s funny that our own people say the opposite, and make it the reason they leave.

While it’s true that those from countries with more favourable salaries or exchange rates will have a more comfortable experience than the average Malaysian, we do take for granted what we have.

Making Malaysia better for all Malaysians, however, does not mean we should be mistreating immigrants or foreign workers.

The truth is sometimes we cannot meet the labour needs of certain sectors with local workers, and that is a reality the world over.

In a far more just world, talent moving where there is a need would be a seamless process and would not in any way inconvenience a country’s people or government.

Nor would there be any form of exploitation or elements of human trafficking, but free movement of labour and equitable treatment of workers, whatever their origin seems more fantasy than reality.

Reading about the alleged collusion of people in Bangladesh and Malaysia to fleece impoverished Bangladeshi workers is disheartening.

Imagine being scammed by the very people who should understand your poverty and desperation but even in Gaza, Palestinians are forced to crowdfund for money to pay bribes to be allowed across the border.

Perhaps what I’m really getting at is kindness is free.

Immigration is not inherently a bad or good thing, but something that happens — driven by financial needs or simply fleeing violence and conflict.

While Malaysians will say nonsense such as “You like migrants/refugees so much you take them home-lah” the reality is that the least they can do is leave them alone instead of making jeering posts about how KLCC is full of foreign workers on public holidays.

Somewhere, a Malaysian is picking fruit in an Australian orchard for very little pay and another Malaysian is taking painkillers instead of going to a doctor because he can’t speak Korean and is scared someone will report him for not having a permit.

Once upon a time, all our ancestors too travelled a long way before settling down and having descendants who became people of this country.

As Merdeka comes around, my hope is we can learn to be kind to every foreigner and not just those who are from the right country.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.