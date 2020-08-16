How to enjoy (or not) the National Day celebrations

AUGUST 16 — Last week, I happily wrote about how much I enjoy Singapore's National Day, in particular the decentralising of the military parade so our army can be seen by everybody up close.

After writing my column, I celebrated with takeaway laksa while singing my favourite NDP songs at the top of my lungs followed by watching my favourite local rappers update some classics.

I was pleased with myself.

Then, I went online and discovered my enjoyment is now officially uncool. Some of our city's cooler citizens had some feedback on all the things I had complimented.

Prominent local playwright Alfian Saat wrote on Facebook questioning the military columns — which this year didn't just march through the Padang but also wound their way through suburban neighbourhoods.

"These are tanks, they are not floats. Tanks are killing machines. I'm unnerved by the way they roll down streets with their turrets aimed at civilians lining the sides of those streets, as if in some kind of 'salute'," wrote Alfian.

Online, his views found considerable support. Many people messaged and tweeted against the displays of military power.

Some views were much more extreme than Alfian's, criticising not just the military aspect but the entire spectacle.



This gave me pause. In particular because I often enjoy and agree with Alfian's perspective on many issues.

And, the local rapper Subhas (also a notable local voice on various race and rights issues) declared that he thought any rapper who would perform for the parade was not worthy of respect.

Now, Singaporeas are not one monolithic block so it is fair we all have different thoughts on the matter.

Many Singaporeans are proud of the nation and very happy to watch the displays of patriotism and pageantry put on every year without question.

But I think it is worth noting that there are those including many young Singaporeans who feel increasingly disillusioned and disconnected from some of the more cliched — perhaps overly militaristic — displays on offer.

Is too much weight given to the military during National Day? I think this is a valid question.

Should celebrating the nation be linked to the celebration of its war machines? Should these war machines be rolling through our neighbourhoods?

For me, I think the answer is a qualified yes. In general, military processions are the basis of National Day parades all over the world — this is a format we inherited from our European colonisers.

Nowadays in many countries which have not seen conflict in a generation, it makes sense to ask why there is so much military hardware on display — aren't there better ways to celebrate nationhood?

Singapore's, though, is a different case.

We are a tiny city state. Politicians may have occasionally exaggerated our vulnerability but a strong powerful military has been a key part of Singapore's story.

South-east Asia remains prime global real estate and that we can secure and fiercely defend our interests in the Straits of Malacca is vitally important.

The fact that this tiny nation is able to deploy such considerable military strength using an increasing amount of home-grown technology is genuinely important and impressive.

But more importantly, National Service is a major event in the life of virtually every Singaporean male and therefore the military connects to nearly every family.

So when the citizens of Singapore cheer on tanks, we are literally cheering on our brothers, sons and increasingly our daughters too.

Could the military element be toned down a bit? Perhaps.

For some years, National Day celebrations have been broadly divided into an initial military parade and then a more cultural segment with dances, performances and songs.

More weight could be given to the cultural and artistic aspects of the celebration but for that to work, the performances would have to be fantastic.

And while I personally love the old National Day song, I can see how hard it is to make these without being cheesy or cliched.

This is why I particularly enjoyed the performance of our local rappers — these performers are modern Singapore and we should be proud of them.

It is very difficult to build really gripping performances encapsulating a nation. To be inclusive without stereotyping but it is crucial we keep trying.

Singapore is not a natural nation — it is very much a constructed entity and we need to keep constructing it.

A very deliberate nationalism holds this nation together. Without thought being applied to how this multi-racial, multi-religious nation fits together, things could begin to go south.

Of course, loving the nation or a festival of its unity shouldn't be construed as thinking the nation is without flaws. Singapore has its share of flaws — some of them rather serious and we should see more public discussion.

So, these conversations are an equally important part of any independence celebration; with people stating not only what's right about the nation but also what's wrong with it. There are ways these shortcomings can be explored.

Because whether you love tanks and or despise the corny songs, Singapore is our home, a patchwork of interwoven families and their histories and August 9 is a good day to acknowledge this.

Or maybe I am just an uncool aunty.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.