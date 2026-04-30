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London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that it has extended its existing AI infrastructure collaboration with Yotta Data Services Private Limited ("Yotta") to support the deployment of an additionalin India.The expanded deployment is expected to be completed byand based on the current commercial framework across the relevant customer agreements, represents a project value of approximately. This tranche is incremental to the previously announced Yotta framework to deploy an AI infrastructure in India of approximately 640 high-performance servers with more than 5,000 GPUs for AI workloads. This new tranche represents a further expansion of Gorilla's role in India's AI infrastructure buildout.As previously announced by Yotta and subsequently reported by CNBC the 20,736 B300 GPU card deployment includes a major NVIDIA engagement under which NVIDIA is expected to account for roughly half of the offtake under this tranche through acommitment tied to one of APAC's largest NVIDIA DGX Cloud clusters in India.This latest expansion materially deepens Gorilla's role in India's sovereign and enterprise AI infrastructure buildout and further strengthens its position at the centre of one of the most strategically important AI markets in the world. With this tranche, Gorilla continues to scale its partnership with Yotta in support of large-scale AI compute infrastructure serving sovereign, enterprise and hyperscale demand. With respect to the first Yotta project, deliveries remain on track in line with the currently scheduled timeline through the end of July."This is another major step forward for Gorilla in India and a very clear demonstration that our AI infrastructure strategy is translating into real scale, real deployments and real commercial value. Yotta is building one of the largest and most important AI Compute platforms in APAC region and we are excited to support that journey. We are also pleased to be supporting the implementation of this major deployment in India. This project further reinforces Gorilla's ambition to be a leading AI infrastructure partner across Asia.""We are delighted to expand this collaboration with Gorilla as we continue building AI infrastructure at true industrial scale in India. As previously announced, this 20,736 GPU deployment includes our engagement with NVIDIA to establish one of APAC's largest NVIDIA DGX Cloud clusters in India.We are proud to be working with Gorilla on this important buildout. Their support is accelerating our development, strengthening our execution and enabling us to meet the rapidly growing demand for hyperscale AI compute from India, while also serving sovereign and enterprise demand from within the country."Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com Yotta Data Services is a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, offering cloud, AI cloud, data center hosting, connectivity, media tech and cybersecurity services; managed applications; and a wide range of managed IT services. Yotta operates its cloud regions at its hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR). Yotta's homegrown, open-source-based, feature-rich Sovereign hyperscale cloud, Yntraa, is MeitY empanelled (VCC and GCC) and is also deployed in large government-owned CSPs on a white labelled / PPP model. In addition, Yotta has launched Shakti Cloud, a cutting-edge platform that leverages advanced AI capabilities, providing enterprises with a comprehensive suite of AI services, including AI labs, AI workspaces, Shakti Studio - AI Inference platform and access to NVIDIA's NIM services, alongside Kubernetes clusters with GPU resources. Yotta is the only NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) across the APAC region to be part of the NVIDIA Exemplar cloud initiative and is one of only six Reference Architecture Platform NCPs across the world.Yotta has won numerous accolades and certifications, including RBI's cybersecurity framework and localization framework, ISO 27017 for the protection of personal information in public cloud, ISO 27701 for Privacy Information Management (PIMS), PCI-DSS, SOC2-Type 2, and SOC3.For more information, visit www.yotta.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our agreements with Yotta, including the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be generated thereunder and the timing of deployment of the servers, as well as Gorilla's ability to win additional projects across Asia , along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Nikhil PradhanYotta Data Services+91 97421 17306

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