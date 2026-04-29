Left — GWM ONE Platform; Center — GWM CEO Mu Feng Delivers Keynote Speechat Auto China 2026; Right — High-Performance V8

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Auto China 2026 officially opened in Beijing. Under the theme of "Commitment & Integrity," GWM unveiled its comprehensive global localization strategy for the first time. Backed by a compelling product lineup and cutting-edge technology, the GWM booth quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the show.In his speech, GWM CEO Mu Feng emphasized that commitment and integrity are essential to accelerating high-quality growth. Guided by the GWM ONE (Guiyuan) philosophy, GWM continues to focus on real user needs, building solid product strength, technological excellence, and global brand value."Trust built on commitment and integrity is the strongest foundation in business," Mu said. From a global perspective, he reaffirmed GWM's commitment to deepening its roots in international markets, constructing a complete business ecosystem, and advancing what he called "ecosystem-based globalization." Based on respect, long-term dedication, and genuine local cultivation, the company aims to forge lasting bonds of trust with users worldwide.At Auto China 2026, GWM showcased a comprehensive portfolio spanning six major lineups. From family SUVs to premium off-road vehicles, from urban commuting to long-distance motorcycle touring, the offerings are thoughtfully engineered to meet the diverse demands of today's mainstream global consumers.The WEY V9X is the first flagship model built on the GWM ONE S Platform. With its spacious six-seat layout, native AI agent, and Super Hi4 hybrid architecture, the V9X was developed not just for China, but as a global model for users worldwide.The all-new TANK 700 made a strong impression with dual-flagship powertrain options: 3.0 Hi4-T and 2.0 Hi4-Z, making it the first body-on-frame model to integrate a VLA large model. The GWM P300 Hi4-T adopts the Hi4-T hardcore off-road super hybrid architecture, equipped with the Coffee OS 3 smart cockpit and high-power external discharge, delivering intelligence, reliability, and all-scenario adaptability. The P500 Hi4-T offers higher performance and greater luxury, ushering pickups into a new 4.0 era of "all-scenario, intelligent, and new energy."For key markets such as Australia and Thailand, where off-road culture is deeply rooted, these two models powerfully demonstrate GWM's localized product expertise.Designed for young users seeking individuality and a lifestyle-oriented mobility experience, the GWM ORA 5 Sport has already generated strong interest in Europe and Southeast Asia. During the auto show, overseas media also took part in in-depth test drives, allowing the product itself to prove GWM's technological claims.The entire SOUO Motorcycles lineup stole the spotlight with the world's only 2,000 cc horizontally opposed eight-cylinder engine, redefining the premium long-distance motorcycle touring experience. Within GWM's brand matrix, SOUO is the clearest expression of the brand's "confidence in driving culture."Behind every compelling vehicle lies deep technological strength. The GWM technology zone drew large crowds eager to explore the company's latest R&D advancements firsthand.: At the auto show, GWM introduced a new high-performance powertrain architecture headlined by an all-new in-house high-performance V8 engine — a major step forward in GWM's powertrain capabilities. The company also showcased a world-class lightweight solution featuring extensive carbon fiber, as well as a newly adopted mid-engine layout designed to deliver exceptional handling performance.In intelligent technology, GWM has built a formidable competitive moat across data, algorithms, and computing power. Its VLA assisted-driving large model and other intelligent technologies have received wide acclaim. The GWM ONE Platform supports five powertrain variants: PHEV, HEV, BEV, FCEV, and ICE. It enables one platform to support multiple powertrains, product categories, body styles, and global markets. Built on native AI, the platform integrates dual VLA large models and creates a native full-stack intelligent agent. It also uses AI to redefine safety logic, deeply fusing active and passive safety systems and reinforcing GWM's commitment to safety.GWM Hi4 has evolved into a comprehensive powertrain family tailored to different driving scenarios and user needs. The new-generation Hi4 technology continues to deliver "the performance of four-wheel drive with the energy consumption of two-wheel drive," making advanced all-wheel-drive capability more accessible than ever. Hi4-Z is designed for general off-road scenarios, while Hi4-T is for hardcore off-road demands, each bringing distinctive strengths and further consolidating GWM's leadership in off-road mobility.GWM also presented its forward-looking diesel hybrid technology for demanding off-road and towing scenarios. The new powertrain is expected to cut urban fuel consumption by 15% while boosting acceleration performance by 40%.At Auto China 2026, the GWM booth attracted large numbers of overseas visitors, media journalists, dealers, and investors, becoming a key platform connecting GWM with global users. The invitation of 1,500 media and dealers reflects GWM's growing global appeal. According to some overseas media reports, Chinese automakers are reshaping industry norms through shorter R&D cycles, innovative concepts, and well-coordinated supply chains.Amid rising complexities and tariff barriers, GWM is shifting its global strategy from simple product exports toward comprehensive local ecosystem development — an approach increasingly recognized across the industry. The future of global competition will no longer be about exporting products, but about the coordinated global expansion of technology standard-setting, supply chains, and brand value as an entire ecosystem.At Auto China 2026, GWM showcased core technologies including the super V8, Hi4 Hybrid, and ADAS — technologies that will help the company participate in setting global industry standards and building a lasting brand moat.Reliable products remain GWM's promise to users. Accessible technology is its contribution to the industry. Ecosystem-based globalization is its commitment to local communities. GWM is taking root and growing in every aspect of its global operations — from technical architecture and product definition to manufacturing, after-sales service, compliance, and cultural integration. While the industry remains focused on overseas sales growth, GWM has already elevated "deep localization" as a new benchmark for global success, building a shared future with users through genuine, long-term commitment.Hashtag: #GWM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.