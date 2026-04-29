Initiative combines timely support with continued investment in capabilities to support sustainable growth for businesses while maintaining access and value for buyers

Shopee Lindung Niaga, a RM150 million initiative designed to support Malaysian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through practical measures across shipping, working capital and fulfilment.

RM150 Million support across three strategic pillars to help sellers manage costs, strengthen resilience, and better serve buyers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 – Shopee, the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil, today announced the launch of, a RM150 million initiative designed to support Malaysian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through practical measures across shipping, working capital and fulfilment.

The initiative reflects a balanced approach to supporting buyers and MSMEs as they navigate an evolving operating environment. By combining timely support with continued investment in the tools and infrastructure businesses rely on, Shopee aims to contribute to stronger business resilience over time while maintaining consistent access and value for buyers.



As businesses adapt to changing conditions, Shopee Lindung Niaga focuses on supporting MSMEs in sustaining operations in the near term while investing in the capabilities needed to remain competitive over the longer term.



Shopee Lindung Niaga is designed to provide practical support where and when it matters most, while continuing to invest in the systems and tools that small businesses rely on to operate and grow,” said Ian Ho, Vice President, Shopee Malaysia. “At the same time, it is important that buyers continue to have access to essential goods with consistency and reliability. Both are important to a healthy and balanced ecosystem.”

Supporting Transaction Momentum

RM150 Million Shopee Lindung Niaga package, Shopee is delivering targeted support for buyers and qualifying local MSMEs across three strategic pillars:

1. Supporting transaction momentum through targeted support measures: Shopee is enhancing its support for transaction activity through a combination of logistics initiatives and targeted measures for key product categories.

The first is the introduction of no-minimum-spend free shipping vouchers , which support continued access to everyday needs and encourage purchasing activity. This, in turn, helps sustain demand and supports sellers in maintaining conversions.

Additional support is also provided for bulkier and higher-value items, such as furniture and home appliances. Through targeted voucher support for these categories, Shopee helps offset higher delivery costs and simplifies more complex shipping arrangements. This makes larger purchases more accessible for buyers, while enabling sellers in these segments to better serve demand and reach customers more effectively. : Shopee is enhancing its support for transaction activity through a combination of logistics initiatives and targeted measures for key product categories. 2. Easing access to working capital: Financing remains an important enabler for MSMEs. In partnership with Monee, Shopee is expanding access to working capital solutions, including SLoan for Sellers and Quick Funds. Growth capital through SLoan for Sellers : Designed to facilitate over RM5 million in seller financing, alongside a 100% interest rate subsidy on the first installment for new users to support restocking and more agile business expansion.

: Designed to facilitate over in seller financing, alongside a 100% interest rate subsidy on the first installment for new users to support restocking and more agile business expansion. Instant liquidity through Quick Funds: 50% off Advance Fees and a 20-day free trial for new users, giving sellers immediate access to earnings to manage cash flow cycles. 3. Strengthening Fulfilment Capabilities For Operational Flexibility: Shopee is also expanding access to Fulfilled by Shopee (FBS), enabling more sellers to utilise warehousing and logistics support that helps streamline operations. Complimentary Six-Month Trial of Fulfilled by Shopee : Eligible sellers can access six months of complimentary FBS support, providing sellers greater flexibility in managing overheads and scaling operations, particularly during peak periods. This allows sellers to focus more on growing their businesses while maintaining service consistency.

: Eligible sellers can access six months of complimentary FBS support, providing sellers greater flexibility in managing overheads and scaling operations, particularly during peak periods. This allows sellers to focus more on growing their businesses while maintaining service consistency. Sellers using FBS have also seen an average uplift of around 20% in store traffic, reflecting improved visibility and access to platform features that help them reach more customers

For buyers, this translates into more reliable delivery timelines and a smoother overall shopping experience.

Nur Shafiqah Mokhtar, founder of children’s fashion wear store Dashboxx Solutions, said, “SLoan helped us quickly unlock the extra capital we needed to grow. Instead of slowing down due to cash flow gaps, we were able to ramp up our operations almost immediately as approval and disbursement was completed in under 24 hours.”

Stephen Beh, founder of baby and children’s essentials store Moo Baby, said, “Free shipping vouchers make a big difference for us. Customers are much more willing to complete their purchase when they don’t have to worry about delivery cost, especially for lower-ticket items. It really helps to push conversion and basket completion.”

Supporting Long-Term Competitiveness Through Digital Tools and AI

Beyond immediate support measures, Shopee continues to invest in tools that help sellers operate more efficiently and adapt over time, such as a Chat AI Assistant, Product AI Optimiser and AI Model Try-On, which help sellers improve efficiency, save time, and manage their businesses more effectively over the long term.

“Resilient businesses are built not only through timely support, but through continued investment in the capabilities, tools and partnerships that help them compete and grow over time,” concluded Ho. For sellers already leveraging these programmes, they have helped support business growth. Under thepackage, Shopee is delivering targeted support for buyers and qualifying local MSMEs across three strategic pillars: is designed to provide practical support where and when it matters most, while continuing to invest in the systems and tools that small businesses rely on to operate and grow,” said. “At the same time, it is important that buyers continue to have access to essential goods with consistency and reliability. Both are important to a healthy and balanced ecosystem.”

Hashtag: #Shopee

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About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.