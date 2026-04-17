Score Up to 99% Off and Win Big This ShopeeFood Day
From hearty meals to sweet treats, users can enjoy up to 99% off vouchers with no minimum spend across all ShopeeFood merchants, alongside free delivery from participating nearby stores nationwide,including Mixue, Bask Bear, and Pizza Hut. Voucher drops will take place five times throughout the day at 9AM, 11AM, 3PM, 5PM, and 7PM.
Beyond these deals, users can unlock even more rewards on Shopee Live. Tune in from 12PM–2PM and 6PM–8PM for a chance to win up to 250,000 Shopee Coins, vouchers up to RM10,000, and exciting prizes worth RM7,000 when purchasing ShopeeFood vouchers during the livestream.
Prizes include:
- Dreame Vacuum Cleaner (worth RM899)
- Philips Airfryer (worth RM580)
- Lululemon Gift Card (worth RM500)
- Xiaomi Smart Humidifier (worth RM179)
- Touch 'n Go eWallet reload pins (worth RM100)
Stack Shopee VIP Perks with ShopeeFood Day Deals for Bigger Rewards
Make the most of ShopeeFood Day by stacking daily Shopee VIP perks with platform-wide deals. New Shopee VIP subscribers can enjoy up to 99% off vouchers with no minimum spend, while existing subscribers can get up to RM20 off on their orders. With unlimited free delivery and 25% off self-pickup, users can enjoy greater flexibility and added savings on every order.
From now until 30 April, Shopee VIP subscribers get exclusive access to 50% off Mixue orders storewide, making it the perfect time to indulge in fan-favourites like Creamy Mango Boba, O-Crispy Sundae, and Super-Triple Milk Tea.
Don't Miss Out on ShopeeFood Day
ShopeeFood Day on 18 April offers up to 99% off, free delivery, and exciting prizes on Shopee Live across a wide range of food and beverage options. For even more value and savings, Shopee VIP subscribers can stack their everyday perks on top of these deals to unlock additional benefits with every meal.
Sign up for a Shopee VIP free 1-month trial today to enhance the ShopeeFood experience. For more details on ShopeeFood Day, visit here.
Hashtag: #ShopeeFood #Shopee
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About Shopee
Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.