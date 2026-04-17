ShopeeFood Day

Dreame Vacuum Cleaner (worth RM899)

Philips Airfryer (worth RM580)

Lululemon Gift Card (worth RM500)

Xiaomi Smart Humidifier (worth RM179)

Touch 'n Go eWallet reload pins (worth RM100)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2026 -returns on, offering users more ways to enjoy their favourite meals with added rewards across the platform. The campaign features, as well as, all stackable withFrom hearty meals to sweet treats, users can enjoy, alongside,including, and. Voucher drops will take placethroughout the day atBeyond these deals, users can unlock even more rewards on. Tune in fromfor a chance to win up to, and excitingwhen purchasing ShopeeFood vouchers during the livestream.Prizes include:Make the most of ShopeeFood Day by stacking daily Shopee VIP perks with platform-wide deals. New Shopee VIP subscribers can enjoy, while existing subscribers can get. Withand, users can enjoy greater flexibility and added savings on every order.From, Shopee VIP subscribers get exclusive access to, making it the perfect time to indulge in fan-favourites like, andShopeeFood Day on 18 April offers, andacross a wide range of food and beverage options. For even more value and savings, Shopee VIP subscribers can stack their everyday perks on top of these deals to unlock additional benefits with every meal. Sign up for atoday to enhance the ShopeeFood experience. For more details on ShopeeFood Day, visit here Hashtag: #ShopeeFood #Shopee

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About Shopee

Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

