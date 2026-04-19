ALOR GAJAH, April 19 — Police are hunting for three suspects believed to be involved in cable theft after they fled while being stopped for inspection at the Kelemak traffic lights here early this morning.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said in the 2.30 am incident, the three suspects, who were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo, were spotted behaving suspiciously before a police Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit instructed the driver to stop for inspection.

However, he said the driver sped off, prompting the MPV personnel to pursue the suspects to Kampung Pegoh.

“Upon arriving at the village, the three suspects, dressed in black, with one wearing a red cap, exited the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes.

“Checks on the vehicle found equipment believed to have been used for cable theft,” he said in a statement today.

He said police have launched Op Tutup to track down the suspects, and the vehicle’s owner has been identified to assist investigations.

Members of the public who witnessed or have information about the incident are urged to contact the Alor Gajah district police headquarters hotline at 06-5564153. — Bernama