Shopee Superstar Brand Show

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Snag bigger deals this April with the, streaming from. Get a chance to interact with popular content creators such as, and. Livestream viewers can look forward to, and, all stackable withand, for even greater savings.Don't miss this Shopee Superstar Brand Show lineup:1. Khairul Aming , Malaysia's best-known food content creator and founder of the Khairulaming Brand on Shopee, takes the spotlight with an exclusive live session, where he will share recipes featuring his hit Sambal Nyet and Dendeng. Fans canduring the show and be in the running to2.Tune in to beauty content creator Qin Qin , known for her vibrant and trendy styles, as she highlights her top DAZZLE ME picks for different styles, from a natural, everyday glam to bold, statement looks. Enjoyon fan-favourite products like theand, and stand a chance to winduring the show.3.Join tech reviewer BosPami as he recommends must-have ANKER essentials for fast, stable, and reliable charging during business travel and daily commutes. Enjoy, including, while selected. With selected powerbanks, shoppers can unlock a, including the new, offering an all-in-one charging solution.4.Loved for his down-to-earth family recipes, culinary content creator Afiq Rahim will showcase his favourite Russell Taylors kitchenware to elevate everyday cooking. Shoppers tuning into the livestream can unlockand. With a, shoppers will receive, while selectedpurchases qualify for aFrom household and lifestyle essentials to fashion and electronics, thebrings together top brands, engaging livestreams, and special deals across categories. With, andup for grabs, shoppers can unlock even more rewarding purchases.Catch the full Shopee Superstar Brand Show lineup and discover exclusive offers here Hashtag: #Shopee

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About Shopee

Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

