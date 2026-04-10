Score 50% Off, Exclusive Deals and Up to 150,000 Shopee Coins This April with Shopee Superstar Brand Show
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By Shopee Malaysia
Friday, 10 Apr 2026 7:15 PM MYT
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Snag bigger deals this April with the Shopee Superstar Brand Show, streaming from 8PM to 10PM on Shopee Live, from now till 29 April. Get a chance to interact with popular content creators such as Khairul Aming, Qin Qin, BosPami, and Afiq Rahim. Livestream viewers can look forward to 50% off livestream vouchers, Shopee-exclusive brand deals, and chances to win up to 150,000 Shopee Coins, all stackable with Free Shipping No Minimum Spend and platform vouchers, for even greater savings.
Don't miss this Shopee Superstar Brand Show lineup:
1. 10 April: Khairulaming Brand Khairul Aming, Malaysia's best-known food content creator and founder of the Khairulaming Brand on Shopee, takes the spotlight with an exclusive live session, where he will share recipes featuring his hit Sambal Nyet and Dendeng. Fans can shop Sambal Nyet and Dendeng bundle deals during the show and be in the running to win a dine-in slot at Khairul Aming's famed Rembayung restaurant (worth up to RM400) for four pax.
2. 11 April: DAZZLE ME x Qin Qin Tune in to beauty content creator Qin Qin, known for her vibrant and trendy styles, as she highlights her top DAZZLE ME picks for different styles, from a natural, everyday glam to bold, statement looks. Enjoy up to 68% off on fan-favourite products like the DAZZLE ME Barbie Makeup Setting Spray (50ml) and Makeup Setting Spray (50ml & 100ml), and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes worth up to RM3,000 during the show.
3. 13 April: ANKER x BosPami Join tech reviewer BosPami as he recommends must-have ANKER essentials for fast, stable, and reliable charging during business travel and daily commutes. Enjoy exclusive bundle deals of up to 8% off, including soundcore Liberty 5 earbuds, while selected 45W–160W chargers come with a complimentary cable. With selected powerbanks, shoppers can unlock a reduced price of RM400 for a160W charger, including the new ANKER Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, Smart Display), offering an all-in-one charging solution.
4. 14 April: Russell Taylors x Afiq Rahim Loved for his down-to-earth family recipes, culinary content creator Afiq Rahim will showcase his favourite Russell Taylors kitchenware to elevate everyday cooking. Shoppers tuning into the livestream can unlock 12% off vouchers and exclusive rewards. With a minimum spend of RM300, shoppers will receive a free Russell Taylors Z1G Air Fryer (worth RM399.99), while selected iMix purchases qualify for a complimentary Russell Taylors x Hello Kitty Pressure Cooker (worth RM499.99).
Maximise Savings with Shopee Superstar Brand Show
From household and lifestyle essentials to fashion and electronics, the Shopee Superstar Brand Show brings together top brands, engaging livestreams, and special deals across categories. With 50% off livestream vouchers, exclusivebrand offers, and 150,000 Shopee Coins up for grabs, shoppers can unlock even more rewarding purchases.
Catch the full Shopee Superstar Brand Show lineup and discover exclusive offers here. Hashtag: #Shopee
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About Shopee
Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.