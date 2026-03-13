Brogue 8 Piece Watch Winder; Brogue 8 Piece Watch Winder, Axis 12 Piece Watch Winder Cabinet, Athos 12 Piece Watch Winder Safe, Zoe Large Jewellery Box, Bella Large Jewellery Box, WOLF x Liberty All Over Ianthe Large Jewellery Box

Design Shanghai from 19 th to 22 nd March 2026 at Shanghai Exhibition Centre, China.

from 19 to 22 March 2026 at Shanghai Exhibition Centre, China. Time to Watches from 14 th to 19 th April 2026 at Villa Sarasin, Geneva, Switzerland.

from 14 to 19 April 2026 at Villa Sarasin, Geneva, Switzerland. Tokyo Design Lifestyle Week from 24 th to 26 th June 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

from 24 to 26 June 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. Singapore Internal Jewelry Expo from 9 th to 12 th July at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.

from 9 to 12 July at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair from 1st to 5th September at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - WOLF , the heritage luxury brand renowned for its precision watch winding technology and expertly handcrafted watch and jewellery boxes and travel cases, announces a significant strengthening of its presence across the Asian market. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the brand's history, reinforcing a commitment to bringing its legacy of craftsmanship and innovation to a discerning clientele throughout the region.Central to this initiative is the appointment and development of a dedicated local team based in Hong Kong, and dedicated local agents appointed throughout the region. By establishing a robust on-the-ground presence, WOLF ensures that its operations across the region are guided by deep regional expertise and an intimate understanding of the local luxury market landscape. This move signifies not merely an acceleration in the market, but a long-term investment in building lasting relationships with partners and collectors who value superior quality.Simon Wolf, CEO.The brand will further demonstrate its commitment to the region through a series of appearances at key industry trade shows in the coming months. These events will serve as the premier stage for showcasing WOLF's celebrated heritage, alongside the unveiling of significant new product launches. These upcoming collections exemplify the brand's dedication to combining innovative technology with timeless design, offering sophisticated solutions for the protection and preservation of the world's finest timepieces and jewellery.Joinat:As WOLF accelerates its growth in this dynamic market, the brand invites media and industry partners to explore the vision behind this expansion. Exclusive interview opportunities are available with Simon Wolf, offering a unique perspective on the company's over 190-year-old heritage, its strategic direction in Asia, and the meticulous craftsmanship that defines every piece.To request an interview: [email protected] WOLF's global sales teams will be available to introduce customers to the story of WOLF, the over 190-year-old fifth-generation family-owned brand, to show WOLF's latest collections and discuss a recommended product assortment for their store.To make an appointment contact: [email protected] Meet with marketing to discover WOLF's essential retailer asset packs, which contain an invaluable mix of marketing materials for retailers to promote WOLF to their customers.For marketing or press appointments: [email protected] For e-commerce, lifestyle images and editorial copy, please contact marketing for further content: [email protected] Hashtag: #WOLF

THE BRAND

Since 1834, WOLF has been crafting timeless designs that bring together quality, innovation, and sustainability. With over 190 years of expertise, WOLF create handmade pieces designed to last a lifetime, protecting what matters most to you. Committed to protecting the planet, WOLF proudly holds the Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark, ensuring every choice we make reflects care for both your legacy and the environment.



PROTECT YOUR LEGACY

WOLF | www.wolf1834.com | [email protected]



