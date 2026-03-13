KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 —The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has identified several key witnesses to assist investigations into a case related to activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy, who have left Malaysia.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said checks with the Immigration Department found that the witnesses had left the country, via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), between January and February.

He said that investigations are being conducted under Section 124B of the Penal Code, following a media statement issued by Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, on Feb 27.

“To date, statements have been recorded from 14 witnesses under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“PDRM is committed to conducting the investigation transparently and thoroughly, in accordance with existing legal provisions,” he said in a statement here, today.

In this regard, Kumar advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the case, in order to respect the principles of criminal justice in the country.

Media reports on Feb 27 quoted Mohd Khalid Ismail as saying that police were conducting investigations into allegations of attempts to overthrow the government and undermine national stability, reportedly involving a local influential figure, together with an international media agency.

According to him, the investigation into the allegations is being carried out by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division (D5), Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman. — Bernama