KOTA BHARU, March 13 — The Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) has tightened hiring requirements for nursery (taska) babysitters with the implementation of background screening through the ANAK System.

Its director, Che Samsuzuki Che Noh, said that through the system, every individual applying to work as a babysitter or assistant babysitter would undergo thorough screening to ensure they had no criminal record or serious health issues.

He said that apart from background screening, every babysitter is required to attend and pass the Basic Childcare Course (KAP).

“JKM will not issue a licence or approve the registration of a nursery if the operator employs a babysitter who is not registered or does not have KAP approval,” he told reporters here.

Commenting on operating procedures, Che Samsuzuki said every nursery intending to register with JKM must also obtain approval from the local authority, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Health Department.

Meanwhile, Che Samsuzuki said that there were over 200 registered nurseries across Kelantan, with 80 located in the Kota Bharu district.

He said that to ensure continued compliance, JKM regularly conducts inspections and closely monitors the premises.

“For any complaint received (on an ad-hoc basis), we will act immediately and ensure that investigations and necessary action are completed within 24 hours,” he said.

Che Samsuzuki said this in response to last Monday’s incident in which a four-month-old baby boy placed at a childcare centre in Seberang Jaya Hospital died.

The infant, identified as Hayl Haarith Mohd Syafaeez, was rushed to the emergency department unconscious. He had earlier been sent to the 24-hour centre as his mother, a nurse at the hospital, was working the night shift. — Bernama