Đặng Phương Ngân, one of Vietnam’s first GrabScholar recipients in 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - Grab, a leading super app in Southeast Asia, today announced a US$3.2 million commitment for 2026 from the GrabForGood Fund, an endowment dedicated to supporting its partners and the community-at-large. This latest allocation will fund programmes across Southeast Asia to support the Fund's three core pillars: Education, Community Care, and Disaster Relief.The 2026 roadmap includes the flagship GrabScholar programme, which provides bursaries for underprivileged school-going children and full-ride merit scholarships for students with demonstrated financial need and strong academic potential, as well as health and meal nutrition programmes for schools.The GrabForGood Fund was established by Grab to ensure the company's success is directly shared with the communities it serves. This commitment was anchored by a personal contribution of over US$16 million from Grab's Group CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Tan, as a marker of leadership accountability to the Fund's long-term mission, as well as additional contributions from other individual and organisational donors."We started the GrabForGood Fund to provide a foundation for people across Southeast Asia to build the future they want for themselves. I've seen first-hand the incredible resilience of our partners and our communities, yet there can be systemic barriers that are hard to overcome alone. In 2026, we aim for these programmes to be the stepping stones to better opportunities - whether by ensuring a child has a nutritious meal to focus in class, or providing a student with a full scholarship to reach university and create new possibilities for their family's future," saidThe 2026 commitment builds on a year of significant momentum. In 2025, the GrabForGood Fund disbursed more than US$2 million, directly supporting over 3,600 students in the GrabScholar programme across Southeast Asia with bursaries and full-ride merit scholarships. The Fund also backed a suite of community initiatives to support caregiving networks, address school nutrition to improve educational outcomes, and foster learning and innovation development across Southeast Asia.Since its inception in 2022, the GrabScholar programme has supported 8,238 students across Southeast Asia, including driver- and merchant-partners and their immediate family members, as well as members of the public. In 2025 alone, 3,486 school-going children received GrabScholar bursaries, and 117 university students were awarded full-ride merit scholarships. The programme expanded to Thailand and Vietnam last year, and is also available in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.Đặng Phương Ngân is one of Vietnam's first GrabScholar recipients in 2025, and she is pursuing Finance at the University of Economics HCMC. Her father is a Grab driver-partner and her mother is a factory cleaner. Ngân said, "Becoming a GrabScholar feels like coming full circle. My father driving with Grab opened the first door for our family. Grab now supports my education, and I hope to use it not only to build a career in finance, but to create a foundation that allows me to give back to others who are still waiting for their chance."In the Philippines, Rise Against Hunger Philippines launched the Dietary Supplementation Programme, with support from the GrabForGood Fund. This initiative will provide daily rice-soy meals to over 2,600 children to improve their nutrition and create a healthy learning environment.Beyond the GrabForGood Fund, Grab runs several long-standing community programmes as part of its triple bottom line commitment to deliver financial performance, while driving social impact and environmental sustainability.In Singapore, Grab offers the Emerald Circle Scholarships, a bond-free award for children of eligible driver- and delivery-partners to study at local universities, alongside various student bursaries.To support partner earnings and resilience, GrabAcademy provides continuous training and skills development to help driver-partners improve their earning potential. In 2025, more than 1.5 million driver-partners completed at least one GrabAcademy course. In addition, Grab runs programmes such as the Grab Women Drivers' Programme and GrabAccess for persons with disabilities to reduce barriers to earning opportunities for the underrepresented on the platform.There were also 17 environmental projects supported in 2025 to support local conservation, and empower consumers to make sustainable choices. This is facilitated by Grab's in-app Green Programme feature that channels consumer contributions towards independently verified environmental projects across Southeast Asia, supporting climate action, nature conservation, and community resilience.Hashtag: #Grab, #GrabForGood #GrabScholar #SocialGood #CommunityImpact

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 900 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. We operate supermarkets in Malaysia under Jaya Grocer and Everrise, which enables us to bring the convenience of on-demand grocery delivery to more consumers in the country. As part of our financial services offerings, we also provide digital banking services through GXS Bank in Singapore and GXBank in Malaysia. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line – we aim to simultaneously deliver financial performance for our shareholders and have a positive social impact, which includes economic empowerment for millions of people in the region, while mitigating our environmental footprint.