Hosting New Energy Summit to Connect Global Experts Insights on New Energy Landscape

During the exhibition, APAS hosted the second New Energy Summit, inviting industry experts and scholars from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, India and Switzerland to speak and share the latest technological developments and application trends in the fields of new energy and advanced materials.

Battery Cell Technologies: High-performance Sodium-ion Battery: Using stable poly-anionic phosphate cathode, the battery enables rapid storage and release of sodium-ions while offering high safety and cost efficiency. It is suitable for applications such as low-speed electric vehicles, power batteries and large-scale energy storage. Looking ahead, APAS will collaborate with industry partners to establish large-scale production capabilities for high-performance sodium-ion battery, further optimising its performance and cost-effectiveness while exploring deployment in low-speed electric vehicles and utility-scale energy storage systems.

Battery Systems and Solutions: Explosion-Proof High-Energy Battery Systems: This solution features proprietary safety technology that prevents thermal runaway, delivering reliable power in the most challenging environments, engineered for demanding marine and portable power applications. APAS will assist partners in optimising battery module design and thermal management systems to enhance product performance and align R&D processes with industry standards. This will support partners in establishing manufacturing facilities in Hong Kong and expanding into overseas markets. Yacht Battery System: The system integrates advanced solid-state battery technology with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) to eliminate risks associated with traditional liquid electrolytes, including leakage, corrosion and thermal runaway. It is specifically designed to withstand the high-humidity, high-vibration and salt-spray conditions inherent to open-water yacht operations. APAS is currently supporting partners in obtaining international battery standard certifications to facilitate entry into the global market.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 -,made its debut atheld from 10 to 12 March. During the exhibition, APAS set up a dedicated showcase area to present eight innovative battery technology solutions featuring high safety standards and intelligent capabilities for the first time. In parallel, APAS hosted the second edition of theduring the exhibition. The summit brought together five industry experts and scholars from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, India and Switzerland to deliver speeches on various topics related to new energy and energy storage. Speakers shared the latest industry developments and application trends, fostering international technology exchange and collaboration., said, "In line with the strategic priorities set out in the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for emerging and future industries such as new energy, advanced energy storage and hydrogen energy, energy technologies are entering an unprecedented period of growth. The outline also emphasise the pursuit of smart, green, and integrated development of industry, injecting long-term momentum for the new energy development. For many years, HKPC has been committed to market-led technology R&D. APAS focuses on areas including new energy technologies, green transportation, smart mobility, intelligent systems and emerging applications, actively translating research outcomes into market-ready solutions to help industries enhance technological capabilities and industrial value."He added, "Through this international platform, we hope to strengthen our collaboration with enterprises and research institutions from around the world. Hong Kong can play a more proactive role as a connector between Chinese Mainland and the global market in the development of innovation, international standards and the practical application of new energy technologies, thereby enhancing the city's global competitiveness in the new energy industry. Looking ahead, APAS will continue to focus on research and practical applications in new energy and intelligent systems, while advancing technological innovation and cross-regional collaboration to support both the nation and Hong Kong in fostering emerging industries and future industries."The Battery Show Asia brings together more than 20,000 industry representatives from Chinese Mainland, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the United States, including policymakers, technology innovators, engineers, manufacturers and industry experts. Covering battery manufacturing, energy storage solutions and new energy transportation industries, the exhibition serves as an international platform integrating technology showcase, industry exchange and business collaboration.In its first participation in the exhibition, APAS showcased its research strengths in new energy technologies and emerging applications by presenting a range of innovative battery technology solutions. The showcase aims to contribute to the development of the battery industry while providing an important platform for Hong Kong to connect with global technologies and markets, facilitating cross-regional exchange and collaboration.APAS set up a dedicated exhibition area to present several research outcomes developed in collaboration with industry partners, including:These solutions feature high safety standards, intelligent capabilities, and flexible applications. They support a wide range of sectors, including electric transportation and smart mobility, marine and industrial applications, specialised equipment, aerospace and high-end manufacturing, medical devices, consumer electronics, home assistive equipment and portable energy storage for travel.During the exhibition, APAS also hosted the second New Energy Summit, which brought together industry leaders and academic experts from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, India and Switzerland. The summit focused on key topics related to new energy development and applications, providing a platform for speakers to share insights and engage in discussions with industry professionals in attendance.The summit focused on two key themes — new energy and advanced materials — bringing together global experts to explore technological development and industrial applications. In the new energy sector, a representative from The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited introduced innovative hydrogen energy technologies and their potential applications in promoting clean energy development in Hong Kong. Representatives from energy technology companies and alliances in Switzerland, India and Thailand shared the latest trends and practical applications in energy storage technologies, as well as the integration of renewable energy with smart infrastructure. In the field of advanced materials, a scholar from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the National University of Singapore highlighted the critical role of nanotechnology in energy and sustainable development, offering insights into the future landscape of sustainable new energy.Through this cross-regional and cross-industry platform, APAS aims to promote international technology exchange and collaboration, accelerate the application of new energy technologies and drive industry transformation, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable future energy ecosystem.HKPC actively participates in various international exhibitions and industry exchange activities to showcase innovative solutions co-developed with industry partners. Leveraging Hong Kong as a platform, HKPC supports enterprises in expanding into international markets and advancing cutting-edge technologies and standards worldwide.Through international exhibitions and collaboration initiatives, HKPC further strengthens Hong Kong's role as an important connector between Chinese Mainland and the world. In line with the Government's 2026-27 Budget to attract large-scale international exhibitions to Hong Kong and promote the city's exhibition brand globally, HKPC will continue to participate in international exhibitions and foster industry exchanges to drive innovation showcase and collaboration.Hashtag: #APAS

