"ECOVACS, Created for Ease" reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to leverage service robotics to create a world of ease for users by relieving them of household tasks. For users in the APAC region, ECOVACS knows that "ease" is not simply about doing less. It means easing the mind and letting go of mental burdens. To bring ease to APAC users, technology must not demand attention. It should be "Always in Your Corner" – quietly helping users to keep their daily life on track.







"Always in Your Corner" for APAC's Unsung Heroes



"Always in Your Corner" represents how ECOVACS' diversified full-scenario home service robotics ecosystem is designed to help ease the burdens faced by users in the APAC region and empower them to enjoy a more effortless modern lifestyle. For example, many in the APAC region are part of the so-called "sandwich generation". They are the quiet backbones of their households, juggling career demands while also taking care of children and aging parents. Whether it's helping a child with their homework or taking dad to his doctor's appointment, these everyday heroes are always in someone else's corner. ECOVACS believes they also deserve to have someone in their corner, to help ease their burdens.









Enabling Village Partnership in Singapore

Now ECOVACS is bringing this same innovation spirit to help ease the burdens faced by caregivers in the APAC region. As part of its brand campaign, ECOVACS is planning to cooperate with select like-minded local partners across the region, such as Enabling Village in Singapore. Enabling Village is an integrated community space that aims to empower caregivers for people with disabilities by providing them with resources to manage their responsibilities and enhance their quality of life. ECOVACS will provide Enabling Village caregivers with DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners to help ease their burdens and enable them to spend more time on themselves.



"Caring for a child with special needs requires lots of time and patience. And it can be challenging to find moments when I can focus on myself," says Yvette Wang. "I'm grateful to ECOVACS and their efforts to assist caregivers. With their DEEBOT robotic vacuum I now have one less thing to manage, as I can leave DEEBOT to take care of our floors, and itself."



I'mable Collective, an initiative by SG Enable that supports and empowers persons with disabilities by providing training and employment opportunities within the creative sector.







An Ecosystem that Empowers Ease

ECOVACS' efforts to continually strengthen its leadership in service robotics are rooted in its deep understanding of users' needs. Its regionally tailored brand idea "Created for Ease – Always in Your Corner" reflects the brand's desire to tailor its mission of 'Robotics for All' to shape a better future for users in the APAC region with robots that can seamlessly serve every home, everywhere.



The industry-leading cleaning technologies pioneered by ECOVACS demonstrate its dedication to reducing human effort while maximizing cleaning precision and efficiency, all with the aim of offering dependable cleaning experiences tailored to the needs of today's households. ECOVACS' service robots offer users more ease by bringing efficient, effortless cleaning to every corner of their household.







"Always in Your Corner" reflects how ECOVACS' home service robotics ecosystem is designed for users in the APAC region – to support their full-home scenarios, from floors to windows. The ECOVACS DEEBOT robotic vacuums and WINBOT robotic window cleaners are built to handle what must be done — quietly, consistently, and intelligently. They don't just clean, they leave users with less to manage. Amplifying a Message of Care

ECOVACS will extend the impact of this brand campaign across multiple touchpoints in key APAC markets, including Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Through localized partnerships, integrated brand storytelling, and community engagement, ECOVACS aims to honor caregivers as well as those across the region who are seeking a less stressful and more balanced life.



Intelligent. Innovative. Intuitive.

From its DEEBOT family of robotic vacuum cleaners to its WINBOT family of robotic window cleaners, all of ECOVACS' innovations are backed by its well-established vertically integrated supply chain and independently developed technologies spanning batteries, AI, motors, transmission components and more.



Today, ECOVACS serves over 38 million households across nearly 180 markets worldwide. Its mission — "Robotics for All" — reflects a long-term commitment to making intelligent service robotics accessible, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.



"Created for Ease" is not only about cleaning better. It's about living lighter and reducing what needs your attention – so that you can focus on what truly matters. And in doing so, ECOVACS is always in your corner. To commemorate their partnership, ECOVACS and Enabling Village have invited Yvette's son, artist @Eli_lailai, to specially design some exclusive merchandise. This collaboration was made possible through, an initiative by SG Enable that supports and empowers persons with disabilities by providing training and employment opportunities within the creative sector. For the past 20 years, ECOVACS has been driven by a fearless spirit of innovation to solve complex challenges and continuously advance the user experience. The pioneering intelligent technologies in the ECOVACS DEEBOT robotic vacuums and WINBOT robotic window cleaners, such as the OMNI Station, OZMO ROLLER technology, and PowerBoost technology have set new industry benchmarks and become the hidden heroes for every home, designed to help users clean every corner of their home with minimal effort.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - ECOVACS Robotics, a global leader in home service robotics, is bringing its global "ECOVACS, Created for Ease" brand idea to the APAC region with a local twist: "Always in Your Corner". With this, ECOVACS is underscoring its commitment to understanding and meeting the unique needs of users in the APAC region.Hashtag: #ECOVACS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots and robotic pool cleaners, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics.







Guided by the mission "Robotics for All", ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.



