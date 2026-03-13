PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will hold engagement sessions with industry players and agencies under its supervision to obtain feedback on the impact arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Its Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the move follows a directive from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who wants all ministries to conduct engagement sessions with industry players under their respective portfolios.

“We will meet with all heads of agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) to see what assistance can be provided and what can be implemented for the benefit of the people and the country.

“At the level of the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), we will do whatever we can for the good of the nation, in facing the current conflict,” he told reporters, after performing Solat Hajat (special prayer of need) and Friday prayers here today.

Earlier, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Prime Minister had instructed all ministries to hold engagement sessions with industry players under their respective ministries to obtain feedback and views on the impact of the conflict, and the outcome of the sessions would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, about 10,000 congregants performed Friday prayers together with Zulkifli.

Earlier, Zulkifli, together with the congregants, listened to a sermon titled ‘Menjaga Amanah Ramadan Dalam Kehidupan’ (Upholding the Trust of Ramadan in Life), delivered by the mosque’s imam, Abdul Karim Zakaria, who later led the Friday prayers. — Bernama