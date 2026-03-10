Online Annual Sale (23 – 25 March) : A dedicated digital window allows customers to shop early at awfullychocolate.com.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 MARCH 2026 - Held once a year, the brand’s biggest sale features site wide and store wide privileges across all outlets and online. The Awfully Chocolate 2026 Annual Sale runs online from 23 to 25 March and in stores from 26 to 29 March, offering customers exclusive deals across the brand’s range of products. For the first time, the Original All Chocolate Cake — The Cake that Started It All — will be offered at $35 (U.P. $48), to thank customers who have been part of their journey from the start.The Annual Sale spans across all Awfully Chocolate Singapore outlets, including boutiques, cafés, and restaurants, as well as online at awfullychocolate.com. Everything on sale was made just for the sale, with up to 50% off and phased access for members and the public:Online shoppers can also participate in a "buy more bars, get more rewards" promotion, where chocolate bar purchases can earn prizes such as free air tickets and hotel stays. Additionally, flash deals and surprises will be revealed throughout the Annual Sale in stores and online.To thank loyal customers, Awfully Chocolate Members enjoy first access with the Members Annual Sale happening from 20 to 22 March. For the first time, all Awfully Chocolate members can shop the Annual Sale at all Awfully Chocolate stores, cafes, and restaurants, plus online over the same three days, with the highest discounts reserved for members.The public is welcome to sign up for membership at awfullychocolate.com and all Awfully Chocolate stores to enjoy these privileges.Celebrating 28 years, Awfully Chocolate has grown from an indie cult brand to a beloved homegrown icon. From gifting boutiques and cafés with flowing chocolate taps to its flagship café and bakery restaurant, the brand continues to redefine what luxury means in Singapore — without shortcuts and always with heart.Awfully Chocolate would like to thank Singapore for all these years of unwavering support and invite everyone to celebrate together at our 2026 Annual Sale.For the latest updates and sneak peeks, follow @awfullychocolatesg on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.Hashtag: #AwfullyChocolate

Awfully Chocolate

Awfully Chocolate is 28 years old this year and the ultimate chocolate destination experience for Singaporeans and visitors! The homegrown brand in Singapore comprises gifting boutiques, cafes with flowing chocolate taps, our flagship Awfully Chocolate Cafe & Bakery restaurant with its Amazing Weekend Buffet Brunch and the World’s First Chocolate Raclette Wheel.



From handcrafted cakes, our hei chocolate ice cream and truffles to café experiences and seasonal collections, every product reflects our dedication to quality, craft, and sustainability. With 10 stores islandwide and a growing global presence, Awfully Chocolate continues to make chocolate an everyday luxury, and always Singapore’s Favourite Chocolate.



