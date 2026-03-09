Today’s biggest stars express individuality and confidence with natural diamonds





Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson and Michelle Williams at the Actors Awards wear natural diamonds; Photo Credits: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - At this year’s The Actor Awards, the red carpet was illuminated with natural diamonds worn by some of the acting world’s most respected talents, with Desert diamonds taking center stage.

Leading entertainers wore natural diamonds in ranges of shades from sunlit whites to cognacs that spoke to individuality, creativity and brilliance. Natural diamonds shone brightly on award winners Jessie Buckley and Michelle Williams, while nominees Kate Hudson and Rose Byrne proudly wore natural diamonds from Botswana and Namibia, respectively. In an array of shapes and designs, natural diamonds — especially in the latest Desert diamond hues — blended timeless elegance with effortless style.





Desert diamonds





Kate Hudson embraced the trend in custom Emily P. Wheeler designs, including an open torque necklace centered with a pale cognac Desert diamond, two circular bubble statement rings featuring Desert diamond center stones sourced from Botswana, and a reinterpretation of the brand’s signature “twist” silhouette set with an east-west moval cognac diamond. She completed the look with bubble fringe earrings accented by pale cognac Desert diamond center stones.



Rose Byrne also opted for Desert diamonds, wearing sunlit white natural diamonds sourced from Namibia by Messika, including the brand’s EM Divine Enigma rings and Sirenetta earrings.



Michelle Williams selected additional Messika designs featuring natural diamonds from Namibia, including the Créoles PM Snake Dance earrings and the Totem Coeur ring.



Jessie Buckley had her own take on the trend in warm white Desert diamond earrings, a diamond button back necklace and a pear-shaped natural diamond button-back ring, all by Jessica McCormack.



Statement Earrings

Earrings of every silhouette and scale took center stage, emerging as one of the evening’s most defining jewelry statements. Chandelier styles proved particularly prominent, with Chase Infiniti in striking De Beers London desert-hued statement earrings, Mindy Kaling in Bucherer Fine Jewellery, and Demi Moore in a luminous Harry Winston set. Calista Flockhart wore dramatic large-scale natural diamond feather earrings by LEVIEV.





Medium-sized circular silhouettes also made a strong showing. Zanna Roberts Rassi selected Martin Katz circle diamond earrings; Hannah Einbinder opted for square hoop styles by Fope; Rhea Seehorn chose Marco Bicego teardrop hoops; and Kristen Bell wore diamond drops by Messika.





More closely cropped, ear-hugging designs offered a modern counterpoint. Yerin Ha wore David Yurman’s floating diamond shrimp earrings, while Teyana Taylor selected Tiffany & Co. ear clips.





The most prevalent style across the carpet, however, was the diamond stud. Seen on Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, Connor Storrie, Tyler, the Creator, Miles Caton, and Sarah Pidgeon (in Rahaminov Diamonds), the classic stud reaffirmed its status as a timeless classic.





Neck-Hugging Diamonds

Close-to-the-neck necklaces emerged as the evening’s most prominent neckwear trend, with torques, structured collars, and sculptural diamond designs defining the category. Sarah Paulson’s Boucheron necklace exemplified the look, as did Sheryl Lee Ralph’s De Beers London design. Connor Storrie made a confident statement in a Tiffany & Co. mixed cluster diamond collar, while Rhea Seehorn opted for a more understated yet striking Marco Bicego piece. Teyana Taylor, Ali Larter, and Wunmi Mosaku further embraced the trend in bold, closely cropped designs from Tiffany & Co., Repossi, and Messika, respectively.





Statement Rings

Statement rings served as a refined finishing touch. Kristen Bell selected the Messika by Kate Moss Exotic Charm ring, adding a sculptural accent to her ensemble. Connor Storrie opted for a statement design from Tiffany & Co., while Tyler, the Creator embraced a large yellow diamond ring, further solidifying the continued interest in warm-toned Desert diamonds. Wunmi Mosaku chose a substantial Messika ring and Zanna Roberts Rassi rounded out the trend with two standout Martin Katz designs: a modified heart rose-cut trillion diamond ring accented with microset diamonds in platinum, and a two row Asscher-cut diamond eternity band in 18kt white gold.





Desert diamonds highlight natural stones shaped by time and the elements, each one carrying the spirit of the land. They form a unique link between the earth and those who wear them.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal



opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American PLC group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



