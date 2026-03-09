Dr Lawrence CHEUNG, Chief Technology Officer of HKPC, delivered welcome remarks at the opening ceremony of the "New Productive Forces" Job Fair 2026, noting that the Job Fair not only connects job seekers and enterprises but also showcases how new productive forces can lead Hong Kong's future development. Dr Lawrence CHEUNG, Chief Technology Officer of HKPC (Middle) and Miss Rosalind CHEUNG, Assistant Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (Funding Schemes) (Right) and Ms. Karen FUNG, Chief Marketing Officer of HKPC (Left), officiate the opening ceremony of the "New Productive Forces" Job Fair 2026. Guests of honour, supporting organisations, representatives from institutions and associations witnessed the grand opening of the "New Productive Forces" Job Fair 2026. The Job Fair attracted a large crowd and brought together more than 50 leading enterprises, organisations and government departments, offering over 10,000 quality positions in key areas of new productive forces such as AI and STEAM.

In response to the national 15th Five-Year Plan's emphasis on developing new productive forces and positioning Hong Kong as an international hub for high-caliber talent, and in alignment with the talent development initiatives outlined in the 2026–27 Budget, the job fair organised by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) was successfully held on 7 March. As one of HKPC's key annual initiatives promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and talent development, the job fair attracted over 2,000 tertiary students, fresh graduates and job seekers from across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The event brought together more than 50 leading enterprises, organizations and government departments, offering over 10,000 quality job opportunities in key areas of new productive forces such as AI and STEAM. The event successfully established an efficient two-way talent matching platform and demonstrated HKPC's commitment to implementing a talent-driven development strategy through concrete action.The Job Fair also served as a core event funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission's "New Productive Forces Talent Programme". The event received strong support from more than 30 organisations, including the Hong Kong Talent Engage, the Labour Department, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Quality and Talent Migrants, as well as various tertiary institutions. The opening ceremony was held in the morning, with officiating guests includingAt the opening ceremony,emphasised: "This year marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan and represents a golden opportunity for Hong Kong to leverage its strengths and align with national strategies. We must seize this opportunity to attract talent from around the world and develop new productive forces with Hong Kong characteristics. This Job Fair not only serves as a bridge connecting job seekers and enterprises but also provides an important platform to showcase how new productive forces can lead Hong Kong's future development. Over the past two years, the "New Productive Forces Talent Programme" has organised a series of courses and technology study tours, and trained more than 1,000 participants."In a subsequent sharing session,, delivered a presentation titled "HR as the AI Change Agent: Driving Enterprise-wide AI Transformation." He pointed out that the success of corporate transformation in the AI era hinges on whether human resources (HR) can effectively play the role of change drivers. He shared several practical strategies, including how to cultivate AI engineers and talent in related fields. He emphasised that a company's talent strategy should not be limited to technical skills training but should also focus on nurturing high-level thinking and innovative capabilities in talent, driving the company to adapt to rapidly changing markets and achieve robust transformation.This year's Job Fair featured a strong lineup of exhibitors,, as well as government departments such as the. Job opportunities covered key roles such as AI Consultant, Digital Transformation Specialist, Solutions Engineer and Digital Marketing Officer. Dedicated graduate programmes and internship opportunities were also offered, meeting the employment needs of a wide range of talent while providing companies with an important platform to recruit high-quality professionals in emerging technology sectors.The atmosphere at the venue was vibrant, with many companies arranging on-site interviews, enabling job seekers to enjoy a seamless "one-stop interview" experience. HR representatives from participating companies highly praised the effectiveness of the event., said: "The Job Fair attracted many professionals with experience in AI and technological transformation. I was very pleased to interact with them on site. Some candidates possess skills that match the bank's needs, effectively strengthening our core talent pool.", said: "This Job Fair has improved our efficiency in recruiting digital and technical talent, enabling job seekers to connect more precisely with professional pathways in new industrialisation and become an important driving force for Hong Kong's new productive forces."remarked: "Job seekers on site showed a strong desire to enhance their job-hunting skills in the era of new productive forces. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with HKPC in the future to help talent strengthen their competitiveness." Job seekers also widely noted that the event not only brought together a large number of quality job opportunities but also allowed them to communicate directly with company representatives and receive free career support, helping them better understand the talent requirements of emerging technology sectors and plan their future career development paths.To help job seekers stand out in the competitive job market, the Job Fair continued to provide a wide range of free and comprehensive career support services. Among them,remained one of the most popular services, helping many participants obtain professional photos suitable for job applications. At the same time,were also highly welcomed by participants. Multiple industry seminars and practical workshops were fully booked, covering topics such as "Applications of AI in Recruitment", "AI Career Opportunities in the Finance and Technology Sectors", and "100 Days of AI Transformation: Entering the Finance and Technology Industries". Industry experts shared valuable job-hunting skills and insights into industry trends. In addition, the Job Fair introduced a new, allowing job seekers to engage directly with local startup entrepreneurs and broaden their innovative thinking. The founder of the startupsaid,Thealso attracted many participants, who operated equipment such as 3D printers and laser engraving and cutting machines under the guidance of professional instructors, experiencing the appeal of innovation and technology manufacturing and further stimulating their interest in exploring the field of new productive forces.HKPC has long been committed to cultivating talent with strong competitiveness for the Greater Bay Area. Through the integrated model of "job matching + career support + industry exchange", the Job Fair not only helps enterprises address their talent needs but also enables job seekers to seize the opportunities presented by the development of new productive forces and achieve high-quality employment. In the future, HKPC will continue to build diversified talent exchange and matching platforms while further enhancing the talent development ecosystem in the field of new productive forces.

