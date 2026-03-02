Desert diamond hues take centre stage on the red carpet at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. From top left to bottom right: Nathalie Emmanuel, Gillian Anderson, Archie Madekwe, Audrey Nuna, Regé-Jean Page

Poppy Delevingne attended the British Vogue and GǪ Fashion and Film Party adorned in Desert diamonds by Ara Vartanian

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - At this year's British Academy Film Awards, the red carpet was illuminated with natural diamonds worn by some of the acting world's most beloved stars, with Desert diamonds reigning supreme.In evocative shades of champagne, honey, cognac, brown, and whiskey, these unique colours were seen on some of our most beloved actors and actresses- showcased in an exquisite array of cuts and designs, they blended timeless elegance with contemporary style., together with, led the Desert diamond way with striking diamonds by Brazilian jeweller. Gillian woreasymmetric stone earrings featuring exceptional brown and white diamonds with complementing rings, whilst Nathalie wore an elongated drop earrings punctuated with brown diamonds, a bracelet and rings.starwore Desert diamond ear climbers fromOnce reserved for jewellery boxes, brooches have become a go-to on the red carpet amongst the most decerning of wearers-paired his custom Dior suit withwhite diamond brooch and Desert diamond vintage rings whilstlooked to fauna as his inspiration in a Desert diamond dragonfly brooch byActress and Modelattended the British Vogue and GǪ Fashion and Film Party adorned in Desert diamonds by Ara Vartanian.For the occasion, Poppy chose to wear a curated selection of pieces in Desert diamond hues, included a striking necklace from the new Empirea collection, set with 17.34 carats of brown diamonds.These extraordinary moments on the red carpet remind us that natural diamonds are born of the wild, their enduring beauty and unique nature express both style and glamour, as well as timelessness and cultural legacy.#adiamondisforever #naturaldiamonds #diamonds #BAFTA #DesertDiamondsHashtag: #DeBeersGroup #NaturalDiamonds #diamonds #Desertdiamonds #BAFTA #adiamondisforever

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal



opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American PLC group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



